ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings rally to edge Avalanche in shootout

By Mike Cranston
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygPAa_0jyLHo4w00

Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche .

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist.

Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018.

Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

“We got back to the little details,“ Danault said of the comeback. ”Nobody cheated. We played solid defensively and we didn’t give up much. (Copley) was outstanding again. A very big character win.“

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in Colorado’s three-goal burst late in the second period, but the Avalanche faded in their second straight loss.

“I thought we had a good third period. I just didn’t like the goals we gave up,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Too easy. It’s a tough league and those two goals were too easy.”

J.T. Compher, Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado. Rantanen had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots.

It marked the first time the banged-up Avs have scored more than three goals in a game since a 6-4 win at Buffalo on Dec. 1. This time the defense let them down late and prevented the Avalanche from tying a franchise record for longest winning streak against a team.

“That was our game to lose, and unfortunately we did,” Makar said.

Makar, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman last season, had been held to one goal in 14 games before scoring in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

He put on a dazzling three-minute display to erase Los Angeles’ 2-1 second-period lead.

First, Makar fed Cogliano for the tying goal at 15:58. Then he intercepted a pass at center ice, eluded two Kings players and scored from the slot at 16:43.

Then Makar made a touch pass to Rodrigues for his ninth goal at 18:47, making it 4-2 and capping Makar’s second career three-point period.

“In the second period he really got going,” Bednar said. “Third period he was good again. I thought he was a big difference-maker for us.”

But the Kings rallied to continue an impressive stretch that’s included wins over East-leading Boston, West-leading Vegas and now ending a long drought against last season’s Stanley Cup champions.

“We’ve done that all year, get down, and we’ve been able to battle back,” Walker said. “That’s kind of our identity right now, unfortunately. But hopefully we can play with some leads more often and we’ll go from there.“

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night. “To come back and get a win against that team is definitely a great win,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Crooked rim causes lengthy delay in Celtics-Nuggets

An issue with one of the rims at Ball Arena interrupted Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. With 6:43 left in the fourth quarter, the game was delayed to the rim being crooked after a dunk by C's big man Robert Williams. It took about 35 minutes for the problem to be resolved, then another five minutes for players to warm up before the game resumed.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Embiid has triple-double in Sixers' road victory over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night.Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead.With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the start for Philadelphia and scored 18 points. DeAnthony Melton added 17 points.Josh Giddey led Oklahoma City with 20 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.TIP-INS76ers: P.J. Tucker and Tyrese Maxey also sat out for Philadelphia. Tucker is dealing with a left knee issue. Maxey rested on the second night of a back-to-back after returning from a fractured right foot.Thunder: Lost to the 76ers for the sixth straight time dating to January 2019....With forward Alexsej Pokusevski sidelined by injury, the Thunder started rookies Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams together for the second game in a row.UP NEXT:76ers: Host New Orleans on Monday night.Thunder: Host Boston on Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
493K+
Followers
77K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy