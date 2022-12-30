Read full article on original website
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
The Truth About Temu, the Most Downloaded New App in America
Temu is the most downloaded new app in America. But it's also starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, and incorrect orders.
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in January
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Willow series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month. The newest season...
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season
The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
McFarlane Toys Announces TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Toy Line
TMNT – DONATELLO BASIC FIGURE. TMNT MOVIE BASIC ROLE PLAY (BOX) In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. The film is set to be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.
Blood Origin creator explains how The Witcher multiverse works – and confirms we won’t see an alternate version of Geralt
Exclusive: The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra explains how the multiverse works in the show
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Ahsoka: Ivanna Sakhnos Star Wars Character Reportedly Revealed
Making Star Wars is reporting that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play a character named Shin in Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney-Star Wars series. Reportedly, Shin is a new character that has the dark side of the Force and so is some form of allegiance to the Nightsisters the fierce Witches of Dathomir prominently seen in Clone Wars. In this report, it says that Shin might even be a former Nightsister herself.
Horror fans debate if a spooky, short-lived Netflix series is worth a watch
If devil-worshipping cults and pentagrams are what you’re into, the Netflix series Devil in Ohio (2022) might be right up your alley. However, an online debate is brewing with a split decision on whether or not the show is any good. Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Madeleine Arthur, and Xaria...
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2
In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
