Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
game-news24.com

A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year

The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in January

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Willow series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month. The newest season...
CNET

HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
Popculture

Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season

The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
nickalive.net

McFarlane Toys Announces TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Toy Line

TMNT – DONATELLO BASIC FIGURE. TMNT MOVIE BASIC ROLE PLAY (BOX) In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. The film is set to be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.
ComicBook

Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022

The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023

According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
game-news24.com

Ahsoka: Ivanna Sakhnos Star Wars Character Reportedly Revealed

Making Star Wars is reporting that Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play a character named Shin in Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney-Star Wars series. Reportedly, Shin is a new character that has the dark side of the Force and so is some form of allegiance to the Nightsisters the fierce Witches of Dathomir prominently seen in Clone Wars. In this report, it says that Shin might even be a former Nightsister herself.
game-news24.com

Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2

In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
SVG

The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game

The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
SVG

Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
