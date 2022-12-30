Read full article on original website
Andrew Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75M, 5-year contract
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $75 million, five-year contract on Tuesday.
Bless You Boys
Monday Links Roundup: A whole new year of news
MLB decided to mark the end of the year with a quick rundown of some of the best moments of 2022, and it certainly has us excited to see what’s coming next. We’re sure to see more great writing in the weeks to come, but the lull week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is not a major time for baseball moves or writing, so we just have a quick little links post for to start out the first week of the year.
Bless You Boys
My resignation of fandom
I’ll just come out and say it, per baseball terms, as in leading off or coming right off the bat, burst out of the box as quickly as a young Ichiro would sail down the first base line after a chopping slap hoverd over the left side of the infield, his legs midway to their destination before the ball is even allotted the opportunity to dimple an infield grass on its path to becoming stationary and stranded in the helpless hand of a charging third basemen.
