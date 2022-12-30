ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

TH South 62, Sullivan 52

By Grant Pugh
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute South Braves knock off the Sullivan Golden Arrows, 62-52 to bring home third place at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.

Luke Adams finished with 26 points for the Arrows, giving him 100 over four days at the tournament.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

