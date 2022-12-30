Hogs Dominated by LSU in Season Opener Thursday Night

Razorbacks struggle to get rebounds or score consistently against Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 24-22 Arkansas (13-3) was unable to overcome a tough shooting night, falling to No. 9 (13-0) in the SEC opener, 69-45.

The Razorbacks shot 27.9 percent from the field, while holding LSU to 34 percent, but the difference in the game was the rebounding, was the Tigers' domination, 62-30.

Samara Spencer led the game with 17 points.

The Hogs took an early lead, 5-4, after a Makayla Daniels triple, but then hit only one of its next seven field goals. The LSU scoreless, though, leading 7-6 at the media timeout.

LSU retook the lead off a third-chance layup and the Hogs hit a scoring drought for over five minutes. LSU scored eight unanswered points, but Daniels helped the Razorbacks get out of it following a fastbreak layup off a steal.

The Hogs came up with a stop on the other end and LSU had a 14-9 advantage after one quarter.

The Tigers opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, which sparked a 7-0 run, as the Tigers led 21-9 with 8:28 left in the second quarter.

Erynn Barnum got the Razorbacks on the board two minutes into the quarter with a layup. After Arkansas’ first offensive rebound of the night, Spencer capitalized with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to cut the Tigers’ lead to seven.

After two LSU triples, the Tigers had the 14-point edge, 32-18, with less than three minutes left in the half. After a few free throws and a Maryam Dauda triple, Arkansas cut the lead under 10, 34-25, with under a minute to go in the half.

The Tigers made their next to baskets to take a 38-25 lead into halftime.

Spencer opened the second half with two triples to cut the lead down to nine.

LSU extended their lead to 14 four minutes into the quarter, but a Daniels 3-pointer followed by a Barnum layup cut the deficit back to 10 with five minutes and some change to work with in the third quarter.

The Hogs hit another drought, allowing LSU to go on a 6-0 run with under three minutes to pay in the quarter. LSU closed out the quarter on a 5-2 run to take the 55-38 advantage going into the final 10 minutes of action.

LSU outscored Arkansas 14-7 in the fourth quarter, with Chrissy Carr tallying six of the Razorbacks’ seven in that quarter, all off layups. Arkansas went on to lose its third straight game, 69-45.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors against LSU on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Game Highlights

• Spencer led the way with 17 points off 7-of-12 shooting

• On her birthday, Daniels delivered 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals

• Barnum tallied seven points and four rebounds

• Jersey Wolfenbarger registered six rebounds off the bench

• Arkansas held LSU, the best scoring offense in the country, to 69 points, which is the second lowest amount they have been able to score all year

Hogs' Makayla Daniels on LSU Loss (TV-G; 3:44)

Next Game

Arkansas will hit the road for their first SEC road contest, as well as first game of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1 against Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. with the game streamed on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

