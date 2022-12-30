Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption.

Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals of the King bracket at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Thursday night.

“All night, I was struggling to find my rhythm,” said Yates, who shot 7-of-17 from the floor and missed all three of his three-pointers. “In the second half, it seemed like things were starting to get better. We spread the floor and I was able to make it.”

For the game, Yates finished with 18 points had 3 rebounds and 4 assists and was named tournament MVP.

With the Timberwolves trailing 52-51 after Jordon Harris made one of two free throws with 19.1 seconds left, Beaumont called timeout and Kayde Dotson brought the ball to midcourt before using their last timeout with 10.5 seconds left.

Coming out of the timeout, Trealyn Porchia inbounded the ball to Yates, who had X’Zaevion Barnett guarding him. Yates started down the left side of the court and attempted a driving shot inside the three-point line which went in as time expired which left the Pine Bluff players, fans and coaches stunned and Beaumont fans celebrating.

The victory was worth celebrating after the Timberwolves lost to Arkansas Class 6A state champion North Little Rock 82-72 a year ago in the finals of the tournament.

“Pine Bluff gave us everything they had, but tonight, I had one thing on my mind and that was not leaving here unless we had the championship,” said Yates.

Beaumont head coach David Green was proud of the way his team fought all the way to beat the Zebras who had the home-town crowd on their side.

“I’m humbled and feel good about the way my team competed tonight,” said Green. “I’m proud of the kids. Pine Bluff was very tough and well coached and this game could have gone either way.”

Pine Bluff head coach Billy Dixon said this was a tough loss to take with the home crowd on its side, but credited Yates for making a high-pressure shot.

“We played some zone and made some adjustments so they would have to milk the clock and when you saw him with the ball in his hands, you could tell he owned it and wanted it,” said Dixon.

Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield, who led the Zebras with 23 points and 7 rebounds, credited Yates for making a tough shot. “You can’t go to sleep on [Yates] even though he didn’t have a very good first half,” Crutchfield said. “He’s a big-time player. Good luck to him. That was a nice shot.”

The game was tight with five ties and 13 lead changes. Beaumont shot 20-of-44 from the floor while Pine Bluff shot 19-of-49 from the floor. Beaumont shot 2-of-9 on three-pointers while Pine Bluff shot 2-of-6. Beaumont made 11-of-21 free throws while Pine Bluff made 12-of-21. Pine Bluff won the rebounding battle 40-34 and held a 19-6 advantage in second-chance points. Beaumont had nine turnovers and Pine Bluff had seven with Beaumont having a 11-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Beaumont’s Clarence Payla made a layup late in the third quarter to put the Timberwolves up 41-40 and extended the lead to 47-42 when Yates scored off a turnover with less than five minutes to play.

The Zebras gradually came back, closing to 49-48 when Harris, who battled foul trouble, scored on a drive to close it to 49-48. After Yates drove down the lane to make it 51-48, Pine Bluff made a late charge.

Deriyon Graydon made one of two at the foul line with 1:09 left to close it to 51-49. With 49.4 seconds left, Harris missed a shot, but grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Porchia. He made both free throws to tie the game at 51-51.

Yates came down the floor and tried to pass it inside, but lost control and Braylen Hall came up with the steal with 23.6 second left and was fouled by Cameron Mickles. After Hall missed the free throw, Harris grabbed the rebound. Harris missed the first free throw but made the second to put the Zebras ahead 52-51 before Yates made the game-winning shot.

“We had an uphill climb tonight,” said Dixon. “For us to be successful, we have to play downhill. In the first half, we weren’t making a lot of shots (11-of-25), so we started running some sets to get some offense going, but we got our two big guys (Harris and Graydon) in foul trouble.”

Dixon lamented the missed free throws down the stretch, acknowledging his team has struggled at the foul line.

“I appreciate [United] for coming up here and giving us a good look on the court,” Crutchfield said. “It is gonna help us a lot as we go into conference play. It was an intense game, but, overall, it was a good game. Good job by them. We competed hard and played our heart out.”

Jonesboro 49, McEachern (Ga.) 36

Wednesday night in a loss to Beaumont (Texas) United, Jonesboro watched a halftime advantage whittled away thanks to cold shooting. It was dejavu for the Hurricane Thursday night in the third quarter against McEachern (Ga.) in the third-place game of the King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket.

However, this time Jonesboro rebounded in the fourth quarter to take a 49-36 victory.

“I don’t know what is going on,” JHS head coach Wes Swift said. “We talk all the time about how important the third quarter is and winning the third quarter. We have done that all year but not the last two games. We’ve been winning at the defensive end – we are a work in progress.”

McEachern only scored two points in the first quarter and eight in the second and trailed 20-10 at halftime. However, they got back in the game in the third quarter. They outscored Jonesboro 12-3 and cut the lead to 24-22 with 1:32 to play in the quarter on Earnest Ofremu’s hoop. But the Hurricane responded as Deion Buford-Wesson hit a jumper with a minute to go to up tee lad to 26-22. Jonesboro ended the stanza with back-to-back threes from Isaac Harrnd Bufford-Wesson, respectively, and the Hurricane led 31-23.

By early in the fourth quarter, Jonesboro led by double-digits. With around five minutes left in the game, Phillip Tillman’s three-pointer gave JHS (12-2) a 43-30 advantage. McEachern (8-6) did cut the lead to 10 with 3:17 left, but Carlos Larry’s hoop pushed the lead back to 12, and then Harrell hit his second three of the game on the next possession.

“I’d have to look at the tape, but I just think just knocked the top off [the basket],” Swift said. “It was good to see [Bufford-Wesson] go off.”

The defense was tenacious the entire tournament for the Hurricane, and Swift decided since the title wasn’t on the line, he’d mix some zone defense in against McEachern for the first time this seasonn. It worked he said, aside for “two corner threes.” “I wanted to work on that just in case we need it sometime down the road,” he said.

Jonesboro, the defending Class 5A state champions, finished its first King Cotton Classic 2-1 and just missed playing in the finals. As the Hurricane move up to Class 6A and the rugged Central Conference, they won’t see the level of competition they faced over the three days in Pine Bluff.

“Nobody played the three teams we played,” Swift said. “But that is what we came here for. That was really good for us and going to make us better.”

Bufford-Wesson paced the Hurricane with 18 points. Harrell added 10 and 4 rebounds. Ofremu and Moses Hipps led McEarchern with 11 points apiece. McEachern star Airious Bailey was in street clothes and did not play. Bailey, a junior, has offers from Kentucky and Auburn among others.

Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 66, Fort Bend Elkins (Texas) 58

Quincy Wadley scored 20 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor while making all four three-pointers in a victory over Elkins.

David Rochester had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists and Jadyn Harris had 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Alexandria, Va., school which shot 60 percent (23-of-43) from the floor.

Todd Woods led Elkins with 17 points. Christopher Barnett had 14 points and 3 rebounds. Elkins shot 22-of-52 from the floor and 8-of-14 from the foul line.

Newton (Ga.) 44, Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 42

Stephon Castle made the game-tying basket with 48.9 seconds left and made the go-ahead free throws with 6.9 seconds left to lift the team from Georgia to a fifth-place finish in the King Bracket.

Castle, who finished with 27 points and 8 rebounds, while making 9-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the foul line, made a layup with 48.9 seconds left to tie the game.

Sidwell Friends had the ball and Cameron Gillus held it and with 23.3 seconds left and the shot clock down to the 10 seconds, he called time out. After the timeout, Castle, a UConn signee, missed a jumper and Galen Kabwe grabbed the rebound for Newton. Newton worked the ball down the floor where Castle was fouled on his way to the basket by Chris Russell. After a timeout by Sidwell, Castle made the free throws to put Newton ahead.

Sidwell had one last chance. Gillus, who had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, was trapped outside the top of the key and called timeout with 0.4 seconds left. Gillus got the ball to Selden Pickens whose off-balance three-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

Jalen Rougier-Roane led Sidwell with 14 points and 3 assists while shooting 6-of-13 from the floor.