ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game

By Jeff Halpern
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YOBh_0jyLDFo900

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption.

Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals of the King bracket at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Thursday night.

“All night, I was struggling to find my rhythm,” said Yates, who shot 7-of-17 from the floor and missed all three of his three-pointers. “In the second half, it seemed like things were starting to get better. We spread the floor and I was able to make it.”

For the game, Yates finished with 18 points had 3 rebounds and 4 assists and was named tournament MVP.

With the Timberwolves trailing 52-51 after Jordon Harris made one of two free throws with 19.1 seconds left, Beaumont called timeout and Kayde Dotson brought the ball to midcourt before using their last timeout with 10.5 seconds left.

Coming out of the timeout, Trealyn Porchia inbounded the ball to Yates, who had X’Zaevion Barnett guarding him. Yates started down the left side of the court and attempted a driving shot inside the three-point line which went in as time expired which left the Pine Bluff players, fans and coaches stunned and Beaumont fans celebrating.

The victory was worth celebrating after the Timberwolves lost to Arkansas Class 6A state champion North Little Rock 82-72 a year ago in the finals of the tournament.

“Pine Bluff gave us everything they had, but tonight, I had one thing on my mind and that was not leaving here unless we had the championship,” said Yates.

Beaumont head coach David Green was proud of the way his team fought all the way to beat the Zebras who had the home-town crowd on their side.

“I’m humbled and feel good about the way my team competed tonight,” said Green. “I’m proud of the kids. Pine Bluff was very tough and well coached and this game could have gone either way.”

Pine Bluff head coach Billy Dixon said this was a tough loss to take with the home crowd on its side, but credited Yates for making a high-pressure shot.

“We played some zone and made some adjustments so they would have to milk the clock and when you saw him with the ball in his hands, you could tell he owned it and wanted it,” said Dixon.

Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield, who led the Zebras with 23 points and 7 rebounds, credited Yates for making a tough shot. “You can’t go to sleep on [Yates] even though he didn’t have a very good first half,” Crutchfield said. “He’s a big-time player. Good luck to him. That was a nice shot.”

The game was tight with five ties and 13 lead changes. Beaumont shot 20-of-44 from the floor while Pine Bluff shot 19-of-49 from the floor. Beaumont shot 2-of-9 on three-pointers while Pine Bluff shot 2-of-6. Beaumont made 11-of-21 free throws while Pine Bluff made 12-of-21. Pine Bluff won the rebounding battle 40-34 and held a 19-6 advantage in second-chance points. Beaumont had nine turnovers and Pine Bluff had seven with Beaumont having a 11-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Beaumont’s Clarence Payla made a layup late in the third quarter to put the Timberwolves up 41-40 and extended the lead to 47-42 when Yates scored off a turnover with less than five minutes to play.

The Zebras gradually came back, closing to 49-48 when Harris, who battled foul trouble, scored on a drive to close it to 49-48. After Yates drove down the lane to make it 51-48, Pine Bluff made a late charge.

Deriyon Graydon made one of two at the foul line with 1:09 left to close it to 51-49. With 49.4 seconds left, Harris missed a shot, but grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Porchia. He made both free throws to tie the game at 51-51.

Yates came down the floor and tried to pass it inside, but lost control and Braylen Hall came up with the steal with 23.6 second left and was fouled by Cameron Mickles. After Hall missed the free throw, Harris grabbed the rebound. Harris missed the first free throw but made the second to put the Zebras ahead 52-51 before Yates made the game-winning shot.

“We had an uphill climb tonight,” said Dixon. “For us to be successful, we have to play downhill. In the first half, we weren’t making a lot of shots (11-of-25), so we started running some sets to get some offense going, but we got our two big guys (Harris and Graydon) in foul trouble.”

Dixon lamented the missed free throws down the stretch, acknowledging his team has struggled at the foul line.

“I appreciate [United] for coming up here and giving us a good look on the court,” Crutchfield said. “It is gonna help us a lot as we go into conference play. It was an intense game, but, overall, it was a good game. Good job by them. We competed hard and played our heart out.”

Jonesboro 49, McEachern (Ga.) 36

Wednesday night in a loss to Beaumont (Texas) United, Jonesboro watched a halftime advantage whittled away thanks to cold shooting. It was dejavu for the Hurricane Thursday night in the third quarter against McEachern (Ga.) in the third-place game of the King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket.

However, this time Jonesboro rebounded in the fourth quarter to take a 49-36 victory.

“I don’t know what is going on,” JHS head coach Wes Swift said. “We talk all the time about how important the third quarter is and winning the third quarter. We have done that all year but not the last two games. We’ve been winning at the defensive end – we are a work in progress.”

McEachern only scored two points in the first quarter and eight in the second and trailed 20-10 at halftime. However, they got back in the game in the third quarter. They outscored Jonesboro 12-3 and cut the lead to 24-22 with 1:32 to play in the quarter on Earnest Ofremu’s hoop. But the Hurricane responded as Deion Buford-Wesson hit a jumper with a minute to go to up tee lad to 26-22. Jonesboro ended the stanza with back-to-back threes from Isaac Harrnd Bufford-Wesson, respectively, and the Hurricane led 31-23.

By early in the fourth quarter, Jonesboro led by double-digits. With around five minutes left in the game, Phillip Tillman’s three-pointer gave JHS (12-2) a 43-30 advantage. McEachern (8-6) did cut the lead to 10 with 3:17 left, but Carlos Larry’s hoop pushed the lead back to 12, and then Harrell hit his second three of the game on the next possession.

“I’d have to look at the tape, but I just think just knocked the top off [the basket],” Swift said. “It was good to see [Bufford-Wesson] go off.”

The defense was tenacious the entire tournament for the Hurricane, and Swift decided since the title wasn’t on the line, he’d mix some zone defense in against McEachern for the first time this seasonn. It worked he said, aside for “two corner threes.” “I wanted to work on that just in case we need it sometime down the road,” he said.

Jonesboro, the defending Class 5A state champions, finished its first King Cotton Classic 2-1 and just missed playing in the finals. As the Hurricane move up to Class 6A and the rugged Central Conference, they won’t see the level of competition they faced over the three days in Pine Bluff.

“Nobody played the three teams we played,” Swift said. “But that is what we came here for. That was really good for us and going to make us better.”

Bufford-Wesson paced the Hurricane with 18 points. Harrell added 10 and 4 rebounds. Ofremu and Moses Hipps led McEarchern with 11 points apiece. McEachern star Airious Bailey was in street clothes and did not play. Bailey, a junior, has offers from Kentucky and Auburn among others.

Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 66, Fort Bend Elkins (Texas) 58

Quincy Wadley scored 20 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor while making all four three-pointers in a victory over Elkins.

David Rochester had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists and Jadyn Harris had 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Alexandria, Va., school which shot 60 percent (23-of-43) from the floor.

Todd Woods led Elkins with 17 points. Christopher Barnett had 14 points and 3 rebounds. Elkins shot 22-of-52 from the floor and 8-of-14 from the foul line.

Newton (Ga.) 44, Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 42

Stephon Castle made the game-tying basket with 48.9 seconds left and made the go-ahead free throws with 6.9 seconds left to lift the team from Georgia to a fifth-place finish in the King Bracket.

Castle, who finished with 27 points and 8 rebounds, while making 9-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the foul line, made a layup with 48.9 seconds left to tie the game.

Sidwell Friends had the ball and Cameron Gillus held it and with 23.3 seconds left and the shot clock down to the 10 seconds, he called time out. After the timeout, Castle, a UConn signee, missed a jumper and Galen Kabwe grabbed the rebound for Newton. Newton worked the ball down the floor where Castle was fouled on his way to the basket by Chris Russell. After a timeout by Sidwell, Castle made the free throws to put Newton ahead.

Sidwell had one last chance. Gillus, who had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, was trapped outside the top of the key and called timeout with 0.4 seconds left. Gillus got the ball to Selden Pickens whose off-balance three-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

Jalen Rougier-Roane led Sidwell with 14 points and 3 assists while shooting 6-of-13 from the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCoPs_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAwyI_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vfdw_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgE0I_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa70C_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsztL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YBH6_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjNZB_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7eYl_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BSnT_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNwDa_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpDmc_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XSLU_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPoIL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7m7t_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2PEL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcWkR_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpBzG_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdShW_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPpdr_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9Fb5_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlJhx_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idlmF_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHz1c_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FglST_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGj5a_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leVQI_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKlji_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhQFx_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOlxd_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3re0ci_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KKNv_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAwXL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJbH1_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123YTX_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efNDF_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xwRM_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gppkS_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KVWL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6fpy_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L55Dn_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOfbh_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHqkd_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke4jQ_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cX7Cj_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iolfa_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKvf4_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlsIL_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcnhC_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTjky_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmehR_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VUSC_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Joip0_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnBt0_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdtFU_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJw9f_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tz1Er_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf3LJ_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEEvd_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkWqn_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrl69_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HleO_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcChf_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22c44v_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqhoB_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lx9A6_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrNjc_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWZN7_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqFyP_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wegT_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NW6J_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXQ0L_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd8ys_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSbVg_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oYqN_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFxWl_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qz3Lf_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5bf0_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbgAJ_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44S6v1_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ylofr_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449A1P_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHU0i_0jyLDFo900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAiVb_0jyLDFo900

Comments / 1

Related
aseaofred.com

Arkansas RB James Jointer Jr commits to Liberty

On New Year’s Eve, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Flames picked up a late Christmas gift as Arkansas transfer running back announced his commitment to the Flames. Jointer was a freshman during the 2022 season, announcing his intentions to transfer from Arkansas in November. He played in just one game for the Razorbacks, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards against Auburn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Farmers Market looking for vendors entering 2023

The Beaumont Farmers Market looks to add a couple extra bakery vendors entering 2023. Market Manager Erin Reho said the farmer’s market is still taking applications to add two or three new vendors. The farmer’s market announced on its Facebook page late last month that Little Flock Bakery will...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy