Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
The Top 6 Fun Things To Do In Santa Clarita With Your Family
Santa Clarita is a terrific community to raise a family. It is one of the safest cities in the country, has a stellar public school system and recently was named one of the happiest cities in America. There is a wide array of family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!
Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!
Tamales Elena y Antojitos Hints at Big Plans
The lauded Afro-Mexican food truck has future projects in mind, perhaps opening another brick-and-mortar
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
Spending An Evening at Disneyland's Tiki Bar!
Did you know that there is a somewhat hidden tiki bar (with the best cocktails) on the Disneyland Hotel grounds? I had heard that it was a fun experience so I made it a point to put it on our bucket list to try out! Upon arrival at our yearly trip to Disneyland we had a few hours to kill before bedtime. Since it was too cold for the pool and we were starving, a stop-off at Trader Sam’s Tiki Bar was in order. The Tiki Bar is located behind the pool at the Disneyland Hotel and we arrived around 7 pm.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
tourcounsel.com
Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California
Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
Women-owned business clustering at Malibu’s Trancas Country Market
We delve into ‘Why Trancas?’ and what it’s like to be a woman-owned business there One of The Malibu Times’ reporters, Judy Abel, recently noticed that there seemed to be a way higher than usual number of female-owned businesses at Trancas Country Market. We decided to look into it and find out why. Our research turned up […] The post Women-owned business clustering at Malibu’s Trancas Country Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
KTLA.com
Rose Parade 2023: how to watch in person, on TV, online or streaming
Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena as the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year. The parade will be on Monday, Jan. 2, to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule, and begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The “No Sunday” rule was implemented in 1893 to accommodate church services.
Fallen Grape to Come to Brand Boulevard
The low-intervention wine company helmed by Founder Paul Longo will take over space at the iconic Seeley’s building
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Rose Float “Adventure Awaits” Getting Worked On and Can Use Your Help
Burbank’s Self-Built Float ‘Adventure Awaits’ is being worked on by dozens of volunteers who are putting hundreds of flowers, seeds, and pinecones in place, getting ready for the 134th Rose Parade. Several members of the Burbank community have spent months preparing the float, and what is now...
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
These individuals touched our lives and shifted the culture with their timeless contributions. Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who passed away in 2023, may they all Rest In Peace
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
Winter gardening pro tips; take root and prune
Home gardening is one of those pandemic-era hobbies that really took off, and this wintery weather may leave many wondering the best ways to tend their gardens.Gary Matsuoka of Laguna Hills Nursery in Santa Ana said winter is the time to prune fruit trees and to plant root crops like carrots, beats and radishes -- and leafy greens. Rose bushes should wait for pruning. Matsuoka said rain can cause diseases for roses, so it's best to just wait for the spring, when the leaves fall off. For tropical plants that thrive in warmer weather, if they are potted, move them indoors....
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s
An early draft of the ordinance, which would go into effect in July 1921, forbade: “the hula hula, the kan-kan, the Pedro Bowery, the shimmy, the camel walk, the dip, the stiff step, the toddle, the lame duck, the jiggle, the walk the dog and the bunny hug.” The post Local history: Long Beach’s joyless dancing ordinance in the 1920s appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mayor to Travel Rose Parade Route Accompanied by Family and Friends In Vintage Bus (Top speed: 18 mph)
Publisher’s Note: An earlier version of this story was truncated and omitted the fact that Vannia De La Cuba, the Mayor’s deputy who has supported him in his Council/Mayor roles for over 20 years, will also ride with the Mayor. We apologize for this error. Mayor Victor M....
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
Comments / 0