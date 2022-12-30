In response to “Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction” (Dec. 8, 2022):. Everyone connected with Vera House needs to stop turning a blind eye to the truths of what has been transpiring and take responsibility for the destruction of this once well-regarded organization. The façade that staff is coming forward out of “sincere concern” due to the current state of chaos and mismanagement is absurd. Vera House has been in turmoil for some time and it’s time to step up and be accountable for the actions and inactions that have transpired. Anyone who refuses to believe the workplace culture, the hiring of Marcus Jackson and the mass exodus of staff resigning isn’t connected, needs to reevaluate.

