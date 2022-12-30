ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Justin Taylor plays critical stretch for Syracuse

Syracuse defeated Boston College on Saturday afternoon, 79-65. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the Orange held on to win, the interior defense was lacking, particularly in the second half. The official shot chart lists Boston College with 28 lay-up attempts in the game, but Syracuse was fortunate that they only made half of those shots. The Eagles were credited with 18 lay-up attempts in the second half alone.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and brands. Bruce Block has been selling […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See the most expensive homes sold in Onondaga County in 2022 (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price tag on the most expensive home sold in Onondaga County in 2022 totaled over $6.7 million, according to state and local real estate records. The top sale in the county this year was an estate belonging to Steven B. Kenan and Julie Abbott, which sold for $6.75 million to Al Crawford, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. The home was sold as part of a divorce settlement.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin

LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system

Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Vera House’s ‘poisonous workplace culture’ preceded bad hire (Your Letters)

In response to “Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction” (Dec. 8, 2022):. Everyone connected with Vera House needs to stop turning a blind eye to the truths of what has been transpiring and take responsibility for the destruction of this once well-regarded organization. The façade that staff is coming forward out of “sincere concern” due to the current state of chaos and mismanagement is absurd. Vera House has been in turmoil for some time and it’s time to step up and be accountable for the actions and inactions that have transpired. Anyone who refuses to believe the workplace culture, the hiring of Marcus Jackson and the mass exodus of staff resigning isn’t connected, needs to reevaluate.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy