Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Arrested In Utica NY Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Related
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
localsyr.com
SU Returns From Holiday Break To Beat BC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season. It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Justin Taylor plays critical stretch for Syracuse
Syracuse defeated Boston College on Saturday afternoon, 79-65. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the Orange held on to win, the interior defense was lacking, particularly in the second half. The official shot chart lists Boston College with 28 lay-up attempts in the game, but Syracuse was fortunate that they only made half of those shots. The Eagles were credited with 18 lay-up attempts in the second half alone.
$563,466 home in Manlius: See 96 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 96 home sales between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The data for Dec. 22 and 23 is currently unavailable due to the county’s host website being down. We will report the sales for those two days in a subsequent report. The most...
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and brands. Bruce Block has been selling […]
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
See the most expensive homes sold in Onondaga County in 2022 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price tag on the most expensive home sold in Onondaga County in 2022 totaled over $6.7 million, according to state and local real estate records. The top sale in the county this year was an estate belonging to Steven B. Kenan and Julie Abbott, which sold for $6.75 million to Al Crawford, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. The home was sold as part of a divorce settlement.
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
Leonard Fishman: Syracuse orthodontist, professor, artist, family man: ‘He lived a great life’
Editor’s note: This is a feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Prior to receiving a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2015 Syracuse Area Music Awards, Jon Fishman, drummer for the band Phish, confessed in an interview to being slightly embarrassed to get his honor.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
Vera House’s ‘poisonous workplace culture’ preceded bad hire (Your Letters)
In response to “Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction” (Dec. 8, 2022):. Everyone connected with Vera House needs to stop turning a blind eye to the truths of what has been transpiring and take responsibility for the destruction of this once well-regarded organization. The façade that staff is coming forward out of “sincere concern” due to the current state of chaos and mismanagement is absurd. Vera House has been in turmoil for some time and it’s time to step up and be accountable for the actions and inactions that have transpired. Anyone who refuses to believe the workplace culture, the hiring of Marcus Jackson and the mass exodus of staff resigning isn’t connected, needs to reevaluate.
Comments / 0