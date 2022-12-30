Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Thunder: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Saturday
After making his return to the lineup on Friday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will take a night off on Saturday. Maxey, who suffered a fractured foot back in mid-November, spent more than a month recovering. As a result, the young guard missed 18 straight games for the Sixers.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
After embarking on an eight-game win streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to find success so far this week. On Tuesday, the team continued its mini-road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. Although the Sixers got off to a hot start against Washington, they quickly lost the momentum...
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris, 76ers Dominate Thunder on New Year’s Eve
After seeing their biggest win streak of the season snapped on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to face the Western Conference’s top seed, the New Orleans Pelicans, after winning eight of their last nine games. Unfortunately, Philly’s lack of success on the...
Centre Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Betting Ideas for Week 17, Sports Betting is now Live in Ohio
At last, sports betting is now legal in Ohio. You can now place bets on your favorite teams, or perhaps you bet on intriguing matchups. I do a bit of both and there's no better way to start up 2023 than betting on the Cleveland Browns. Currently, the Commanders are...
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Centre Daily
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Five Bold NHL Predictions for 2023
It’s that time of year again – time to start a new year, and have some fun with predictions for the next 12 months. These are honest-to-goodness educated guesses as to what we see taking place in 2023:. 1. Blues Trade Tarasenko, Embark On Major Rebuild. Some –...
Comments / 0