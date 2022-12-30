Kochetkov, 23, earned a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight December appearances. Among NHL goaltenders with at least five games played last month, he ranked first in goals-against average, tied for first in shutouts, third in save percentage and fifth in wins, leading rookie netminders in all four categories. Kochetkov joined Peter Sidorkiewicz (March 1989) as the second Whalers/Hurricanes rookie to record two shutouts in a calendar month, and with three shutouts this season, he is now just one shutout shy of tying Sidorkiewicz's franchise single-season record for shutouts by a rookie (4). The 6'3", 193-pound goaltender held opponents scoreless for 151:26 over three games from Dec. 10-15, marking the sixth-longest shutout sequence in franchise history and the longest by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie. His shutout streak included back-to-back shutouts against the Islanders on Dec. 10 and the Red Wings on Dec. 13, as he became the first Hurricanes netminder to post consecutive shutouts since Kevin Weekes in 2003-04.

17 HOURS AGO