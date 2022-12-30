Read full article on original website
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Miles Teller as Nova for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four lineup of films and things look real good going into Phase Five. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Even though the new phase is set, fans can't help but think of ways to expand what they're doing. Nova is one of the major projects that are in development at the studio and excitement is pretty high. One fan created a design that sees Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller become the MCU's Nova.
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Bosslogic Debuts Badass Henry Cavill as Marvel's The Sentry
Marvel Studios is getting ready to turn things up a notch with their next phase of projects and they'll kick things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is a major Avengers-level film that will prominently feature the main villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Jonathan Majors. After that's all said and done, the studio will begin releasing projects based on never before-used I.P., which includes a movie based on their Thunderbolts team. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme and use The Sentry as the main antagonist. The Sentry is a Superman like character, and who better to play him than Henry Cavill. Cavill recently exited the Superman role and is definitely free to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. BossLogic seems to agree with the idea as he has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character. You can check it out below!
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
Tom Pelphrey Was ‘So Moved and Upset’ Over Ben’s Death on ‘Ozark’: ‘God That Was an Amazing Character’
Tom Pelphrey misses Ben Davis too. The actor — who received high praise for his portrayal of the Ozark character — admits he’s often more attracted to grittier roles like the one on the Netflix drama. 'Ozark' Cast: What They Look Like Off Screen “Usually, they don't let me within 10 feet of a comedy. […]
tvinsider.com
13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old
Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!. But Seymour, who played...
Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
Will DC Make a Superman: Red Son Movie?
With a recent comment by DC Studios chief James Gunn suggesting Elseworlds projects are in the works for the new DC Universe on film, could one of those movies be an adaptation of Superman: Red Son? The best-selling comic from Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar and a team of artists including Dave Johnson has been turned into one of Warner's direct-to-home animated movies, and there have been numerous claims over the years that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the story to live action. The series, which takes place in an alternate timeline where Superman crash-landed in Soviet Russia instead of Kansas, has had huge merchandising upside in the comics community.
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Reveals Her Favorite Part of Playing Jane (Exclusive)
The fourth season of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max with the new season taking the beloved characters — and the viewers — on what may be their more significant and harrowing journey yet as they confront their own mortality. But the journey hasn't just been significant for viewers and fans of the DC comics inspired series and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diane Guerrero explained her favorite part of playing Jane, as well as what she's learned from the character herself.
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
Disney Rings in the New Year With Help From My Hero Academia
Yes, the time has come. Today marks the first day of the new year, and it looks like 2023 will be a busy one for Disney. The company has more movies and shows on the horizon than fans surely realize. This includes a number of anime courtesy of Disney+, and the service is now reminding fans as much with help from My Hero Academia.
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
Neil Gaiman Reveals Unexpected Update on The Graveyard Book Movie
Earlier this year, it was announced that Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book is being adapted by Walt Disney Studios. According to the initial reports, an adaptation of the best-selling 2008 novel is in development with Marc Forster (World War Z) set to direct. The road to this adaptation has been a bit wonky and was originally being developed for film by Miramax by Neil Jordan, but the rights ended up being purchased by Disney. The original version was expected to be helmed by Henry Selick (Coraline), but it was canceled. In addition to changing hands, there's another bit of news that might make fans of the book nervous. Gaiman recently revealed on Tumblr (via CBR) that he's not involved with the project.
