Read full article on original website
Related
Madera Community Hospital closure prompts warning to plan ahead from county leaders
Madera County leaders are navigating next steps after the Madera Community Hospital closure took effect midnight.
Local state of emergency declared ahead of Madera hospital closure
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital, Madera’s only hospital, is closing its doors earlier than previously announced on Friday at 12 midnight. The move prompted a local state of emergency to be declared by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. Officials say it is a formal request for help from state and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County
On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
GV Wire
Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect
Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
Tollhouse man rescued from overflowing creek near home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man, stranded by a flash flood outside his home, was ushered to safety Saturday afternoon by Fresno County rescue crews. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck, amongst the rising waters of a creek on his property on […]
‘Unsafe to occupy’: Why Downtown Fresno’s Radisson Hotel is now closed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno released an update Friday on what led to the forced closure of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fresno, revealing violations including a fire alarm panel that was not functioning and open gas lines. On Thursday, December 29, the Fresno City Manager initiated a full safety assessment of […]
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory Issued For The Sierra Nevada Foothills, Including Mariposa & Oakhurst, And Up To Fish Camp And Portions Of Yosemite
December 31, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports at 10:21 AM PST: Flood Advisory issued for the Sierra Nevada foothills, including Mariposa & Oakhurst, and up to Fish Camp and portions of Yosemite until 1:00 P.M. due to heavy rain & minor flooding/debris on roadways. Expect 1...
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
sierranewsonline.com
Two People Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK—The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. The rockslide occurred at approximately 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, on El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park), as reported here.
Public works and locals prepare for the latest storm in the North Valley
North Valley communities are gearing up for the latest in a series of storms to hit Central California.
KMPH.com
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Just two days before the new year on Dec. 30, the city of Fresno had its 61st homicide for 2022. Less than 24 hours after Jan. 1, the city had its first homicide of 2023. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and […]
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
This Fresno organization is proving its resiliency after surviving a fire and challenging times
Neighborhood Industries is a social enterprise, which takes in clothing and used goods - and gets people to work, helping them earn a paycheck and empowerment.
Missing man found after Silver Alert activated by CHP
The California Highway Patrol says the missing man that activated a Silver Alert Saturday has been found.
Comments / 0