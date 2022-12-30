ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect

Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Two People Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK—The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. The rockslide occurred at approximately 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, on El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park), as reported here.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

