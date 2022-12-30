ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and colder temperatures on tap to open 2023

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push into central NM this evening. Temperatures were quite warm earlier today ahead of this winter storm. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through 11 PM for the southern counties. A band of heavier rain is pushing through the Rio Grande Valley and racing east. As temps crash tonight, snow levels fall. And so rain changes to snow showers overnight tonight.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Impactful winter storm eyes New Mexico for New Year’s

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re waking up to mild temperatures and cloudy skies this morning. The northwest highlands saw some light sprinkles/showers overnight. The bulk of the storm will hold off until later in the day. But precipitation will spread eastward into the Black Mountains and Gila late morning into the early afternoon period.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
NEW MEXICO STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!

DENVER(CBS)-  Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening as clouds increase

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Milder, breezy start to New Year’s Eve

Happy New Year’s Eve! Temperatures are milder waking up this morning for several reasons: higher moisture/clouds are in the state, plus higher wind speeds. Temps are in the middle to upper 40s over eastern NM, thanks to stronger wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Las Vegas has wind gusts nearing 50 mph! Wind advisories are in effect for the northeast plains, Estancia Valley, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Some lighter snow showers are falling in the Jemez Mountains northward into the San Juan. These will continue far north through this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a milder day with peaks of sunshine. Highs will soar well into the middle 60s east, lower 50s central, and upper 40s west.
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
rrobserver.com

Snow likely through Monday

It will be calm until Sunday when chances of snow are between 60 and 70 percent through Monday. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The strongest storm system in the ongoing series will begin with widespread rain and mountain snow over central and western areas Sunday. Gusty cold front to cross from the west Sunday night lowering the snow level to valley bottoms. Snow will then linger through Monday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase west as storm second approaches

After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received overnight. High temps were a solid 5-10³ colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm two is already moving into far western New Mexico. Lighter rain will develop for the valleys of southwestern NM, while the precip will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
SANTA FE, NM
kelo.com

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE

