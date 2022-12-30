Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
Update: (Monday, 1 p.m.) ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released further information on a Sunday crash about 10 miles east of Claude that killed one person, 58-year-old Amil Suljic of Fort Worth. Officials described that the crash involved a 2021 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven […]
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
KFDA
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
KFDA
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. Witnesses on scene said a man and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries. Drivers should expect traffic delays while first responders work the scene of the wreck. Details...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo News Years Day Shooting
A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST.
What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?
Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
abc7amarillo.com
Found! Boy, 9, went missing on New Years Eve, was considered endangered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on New Years Eve is over. Amarillo police said at 8:50 a.m. Sunday Christian Luciano Rodriguez had been found. Christian has been located safe and returned to his family," said Amarillo police. "Thank you to all of...
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis

KFDA
City of Amarillo to have new billing portal for residents to pay for utilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the city of Amarillo has been looking to make changes to the online billing portal where residents pay for their utilities, after recently being approved, head way can be expected soon. “This portal will be more of kind of like a one stop shop,...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown. According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
The Amarillo Pioneer's Biggest Stories of 2022
Now that 2023 is here, we can say with full confidence that 2022 was one of the biggest years in The Amarillo Pioneer’s history. It was a busy year with a lot going on, and we’re here to recap what we feel have been the biggest stories we covered in 2022. As you’re reading, you can click the included links to view articles we’ve published throughout the year.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
kgncnewsnow.com
Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest
A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
