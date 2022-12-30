ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
CLAUDE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Found! Boy, 9, went missing on New Years Eve, was considered endangered

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on New Years Eve is over. Amarillo police said at 8:50 a.m. Sunday Christian Luciano Rodriguez had been found. Christian has been located safe and returned to his family," said Amarillo police. "Thank you to all of...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

The Amarillo Pioneer's Biggest Stories of 2022

Now that 2023 is here, we can say with full confidence that 2022 was one of the biggest years in The Amarillo Pioneer’s history. It was a busy year with a lot going on, and we’re here to recap what we feel have been the biggest stories we covered in 2022. As you’re reading, you can click the included links to view articles we’ve published throughout the year.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest

A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
FRITCH, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

