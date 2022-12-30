ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KMPH.com

Pismo and Shell Beach area with no power on NYE

The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Thousands of gallons of sewage spill in San Luis Obispo

A blocked sewer line caused approximately 4,250 gallons of raw sewage to pour into San Luis Obispo Creek on New Years Eve, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. The spill started at about 5 p.m. and city workers stopped the release less than two hours later. Public health...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Study Identifies Option to Advance Central Coast Offshore Wind and Space Industries

The Central Coast has an array of opportunities to enhance its waterfront infrastructure to support the growth of the offshore wind and space industries, a new study finds. The findings of the “Central Coast Emerging Industries Waterfront Siting and Infrastructure Study” will inform critical next steps in planning for offshore wind development following last week’s federal auction of three lease areas off the coast of Morro Bay and for increased launch activity at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

After a wet month, SLO County rainfall totals well above average

Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

