kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
A look back at the Central Coast's top stories of 2022
Here is a look back at ten of the most viewed and most watched stories of the past year here on the Central Coast
calcoastnews.com
Top San Luis Obispo County stories in 2022: power moves left and Doablo
To say 2022 was an eventful year in San Luis Obispo County would be an understatement. The top 10 stories of 2022 include the SLO County Board of Supervisors moving left, Diablo Canyon remaining open, and San Simeon board agrees to pay officials legal bills. 4. The SLO County Board...
Flood warning issued as storm pounds SLO County
Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend
Rain on the Central Coast has caused hazards to arise this New Years' weekend.
More than 4,000 gallons of sewage spill on New Year’s Eve, closing SLO County beach
The sewage release “impacted a storm drain leading to San Luis Obispo Creek,” the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There's something "cooking" in Santa Ynez. And you won't find it at most restaurants. It's sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. "It's called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.
KMPH.com
Pismo and Shell Beach area with no power on NYE
The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
calcoastnews.com
Thousands of gallons of sewage spill in San Luis Obispo
A blocked sewer line caused approximately 4,250 gallons of raw sewage to pour into San Luis Obispo Creek on New Years Eve, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. The spill started at about 5 p.m. and city workers stopped the release less than two hours later. Public health...
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20 year old man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo after a family argument.
The Central Coast is represented in the 2023 Rose Parade
Two floats will have Central Coast residents ringing in the New Year in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Study Identifies Option to Advance Central Coast Offshore Wind and Space Industries
The Central Coast has an array of opportunities to enhance its waterfront infrastructure to support the growth of the offshore wind and space industries, a new study finds. The findings of the “Central Coast Emerging Industries Waterfront Siting and Infrastructure Study” will inform critical next steps in planning for offshore wind development following last week’s federal auction of three lease areas off the coast of Morro Bay and for increased launch activity at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
calcoastnews.com
After a wet month, SLO County rainfall totals well above average
Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
Disease nearly wiped out SLO County’s sea stars. Where does population stand now?
Community members are helping scientists monitor the struggling ochre sea star population, one colorful echinoderm at a time.
Mountain lion spotted in SLO woman’s driveway: ‘The cats live here too’
Despite the rain, mountain lions are still on the prowl in San Luis Obispo. Around dusk Thursday, a SLO resident spotted a cougar in her driveway off of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to her mother, Randi Montgomery. “My daughter just drove into her driveway and the mountain lion was right...
New Year’s Eve storm drenches SLO County. Here’s how much rain fell in your town
Almost everywhere received at least an inch of rain, and one spot topped 3 inches.
SLO resident spent 2 months putting together a 60,000-piece puzzle: ‘It took over my life’
Minke WinklerPrins completed most of what’s advertised as the “world’s largest puzzle” by herself.
