Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Arrested In Utica NY Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Related
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
Memphis City Council hosts water giveaway on NYE
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents still in need of water can pick up bottled water on New Year’s Eve. The Memphis City Council is hosting a water giveaway at noon at Christ Baptist Church, 3826 Mickey Dr. Recipients can get one free case of bottled water per vehicle, while...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
actionnews5.com
Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 46th year, Ski Freeze got dozens of people to brave the icy waters of the Mississippi River Sunday to ring in the new year. “It took my breath away and I think half the Mississippi went up my nose,” said Matthew Kelley after he finished his ski run.
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
actionnews5.com
Plumbers work hard hours as water crisis comes to end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a high demand for Mid-South plumbers to repair frozen pipes that burst during December’s cold snap. Best Care Home Service said their plumbers are working around the clock to help homeowners with repairs. “These here are copper pipes, and these here tend to...
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day. ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided...
actionnews5.com
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
actionnews5.com
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
WREG
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
desotocountynews.com
What’s open, closed on Monday
State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
actionnews5.com
New Year’s Eve road closures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place. Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures...
actionnews5.com
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on...
Activists question how city could have prevented cold weather deaths
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters on Thursday said the City of Memphis should have acted more proactively to get vulnerable populations off the streets and into warming shelters. “How many times does this have to keep happening for us to move more progressively toward a better plan?” asked Damon Curry Morris, a protester.
actionnews5.com
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
Man goes into stock room, steals unknown amount of items at Dollar General, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for walking into a Dollar General and stealing several items. On Dec. 18 at approximately 12:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shoplifting at the Dollar General on Millbranch Road. Surveillance footage showed a man walking into the store, going into the...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
Comments / 0