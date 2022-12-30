ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 46th year, Ski Freeze got dozens of people to brave the icy waters of the Mississippi River Sunday to ring in the new year. “It took my breath away and I think half the Mississippi went up my nose,” said Matthew Kelley after he finished his ski run.
actionnews5.com

Plumbers work hard hours as water crisis comes to end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a high demand for Mid-South plumbers to repair frozen pipes that burst during December’s cold snap. Best Care Home Service said their plumbers are working around the clock to help homeowners with repairs. “These here are copper pipes, and these here tend to...
actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
WREG

Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
desotocountynews.com

What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
actionnews5.com

New Year’s Eve road closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place. Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures...
actionnews5.com

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on...
actionnews5.com

Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
