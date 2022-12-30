ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach

By Nick Petraccione
 3 days ago

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony.

“Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I was lucky enough to play for him,” said Trinity Athletic Director Eric Kindler. “And it’s fitting and it’s right to join the great Harry DeFrank, our girls basketball coach, to have Larry on the floor.”

Kostelac has 782 career wins as head coach of the Shamrocks and has led them to two state titles in 2001 and 2003.

The Shamrocks, who honored Kostelac before their game against Berks Catholic, fell to the Saints on Thursday night 67-63.

