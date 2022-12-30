ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

New Year's Forecast

An eventful 2022 comes to a close tonight, but it is time to start the celebration with friends and family!. Throughout the rest of NYE, look for temperatures to remain steady in the upper 40swith clouds beginning to build:. A warm NYE for sure, but not the warmest we've seen...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County deputies seize six grams of meth in drug bust

FULTON — Six grams of methamphetamine were seized after a man and woman were arrested by Callaway County Sheriff's deputies. According to a release from the Callaway County Sheriff, Justin Wayne Thurston, 39, was arrested on charges of Probable Cause-Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Residents of Audrain raise concerns on the treatment of inmates

Audrain — The Pike County Jail could send inmates to the Audrain County Jail in the coming weeks, but community members are concerned due to recent incidents resulting in the death of inmates. Due to short staffing, the Pike County Jail administrators may have to suspend operations. According to...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

