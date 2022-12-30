Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city. “I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital...
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
