Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement
Item 1.01. Entry in a Material Definitive Agreement. On December 29, 2022 , Ambac Assurance Corporation ("AAC") entered into a. Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") with. Nomura Credit. & Capital, Inc. ("Nomura") to settle its litigation against Nomura (. Supreme. Court of the State of New York. ,...
RGA Announces Charitable Grants in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA) today announced that it has pledged. to 50 global charitable organizations in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. Through the company and its non-profit foundation, RGA will distribute funds to organizations nominated by employees from its global offices, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates.
HISTOGEN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO") of the Company, effective as of. February 1,. 2023. (the "Effective Date"). will report to the Company's Chief. Executive Officer. In connection with his appointment as...
The Insurance Market Will See Greater Partnerships With ILS Fund Managers as It Transitions to Property, Casualty & Cyber
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The reinsurance value chain will work together with insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund managers to bring new cyber reinsurance capacity to this market in 2023, according to the CEO of cyber risk analytics specialist, CyberCube. In a series of predictions from CyberCube published this week,. claimed cyber insurance has...
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (The Hill) - For the U.S. economy, 2022 was a wild and somewhat painful year. And 2023 could be even more intense. A year of stubbornly high inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and war-driven energy shock have weakened the. U.S. economy. While the job...
Federal audits reveal widespread overcharges, other errors in Medicare Advantage plans; Humana and United stand out
Recently released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and are the most recent reviews...
New Agricultural Insurance Findings from Shenyang Agricultural University Described (Analysis On the Effect of Farmer Income of Policy-based Agricultural Insurance): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance . According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The effect of policy-oriented agricultural insurance on increasing farmers’ income has been controversial all the time. In light of this, this paper first clarifies the operation mechanism of policy-oriented agricultural insurance and its influence mechanism on farmers’ income from the theoretical level.”
MagMutual Completes Acquisition of MDAdvantage Insurance Company
the nation's largest mutual insurer of physicians, has completed its acquisition of. . The transaction received final corporate approval and regulatory approval by the. "We are very excited to welcome MDAdvantage physicians into the MagMutual family," said. , MD, JD, MagMutual Executive Chairperson. "Both companies are deeply committed to...
Proposing? A Guide to Protecting the Biggest Purchase of Your Life
--News Direct-- Purchasing an engagement ring is an exciting step for a couple. Choosing the perfect ring takes time and careful consideration to ensure it fits the couple’s personality and style. Similar to other important investments, like buying a new home, there are risks to investing in an engagement ring.
International Journal of Health Planning & Management Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
HOBOKEN, New Jersey , Jan. 2 -- The International Journal of Health Planning and Management. , a peer-reviewed journal that says it features health policy, planning and management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. supplement edition:. PERSPECTIVE:. * From sharing voices to making decisions: The...
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
HMOs are part of the problem with health care in the United States
I'm happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO. The United States has by far the most expensive health-care system in the world, but it does not have the best system by any measure used internationally. One area that is particularly troublesome, given the heated debates about abortion, is that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality in the…
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
Record 13.3% UK food inflation raises fears of ‘another difficult year’
UK food price rises soared to a record rate in December, figures show, as retail industry bosses warned that high inflation would continue in 2023 amid the fallout from surging energy bills. Annual food inflation jumped to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, according to the latest monthly...
DRC Brings AI to Claims Intake for Universal FNOL from Any Portal
Any constituent portal user can initiate any claim type from report-only to full FNOL as part of DRC's latest set of improvements to the DRC Insurance Platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is proud to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release, complete with newly added capabilities and functions.
Patent Application Titled “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods” Published Online (USPTO 20220398641): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services...
Michelle Singletary: A year of economic pain ahead
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Consumers and investors have many questions about where the economy is headed in 2023. Will inflation finally return to a decent level and, with it, prices for gas, groceries and other goods? Should we expect higher mortgage rates?. What about retirement accounts? Can investors count on...
Alternatives to the Use of Credit Ratings
Proposed rule and draft interim staff guidance; request for comment. CFR Part: "10 CFR Parts 30, 40, 50, 70, and 72" RIN Number: "RIN 3150-AJ92" Document Number: "NRC-2017-0021" Page Number: "25" "Proposed Rules" Agency: " Nuclear Regulatory Commission. ." SUMMARY: The. U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. (NRC) is proposing to amend...
