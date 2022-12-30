ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak

BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz split road trip, fall to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their first Big Sky Conference game of the season, losing to Idaho 79-71 on Saturday afternoon. Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gina Marxen added 10 points and seven boards as well.
MOSCOW, ID
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Game preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off West Coast Conference play against the up and coming Pepperdine Waves on Saturday afternoon. Gonzaga is coming off a solid win against a NAIA team, solid in the sense that the defense was locked in and the offense showcased some needed bright spots. Pepperdine is coming off a loss to the Iona Gaels on Christmas.
SPOKANE, WA
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
mtpr.org

Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek

It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
MISSOULA, MT
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Montanan

Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position

Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been […] The post Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID

