montanasports.com
Griz men bounce back behind big game from Brandon Whitney, top Idaho for first Big Sky win
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan added 16 as the Montana Grizzlies bounced back from Thursday's loss to Eastern Washington to beat Idaho 67-56 on Saturday afternoon in front of 3,337 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Whitney scored 12 of UM's first 15 points as he...
montanasports.com
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz split road trip, fall to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their first Big Sky Conference game of the season, losing to Idaho 79-71 on Saturday afternoon. Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gina Marxen added 10 points and seven boards as well.
Gonzaga battles Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Some would say the hardest part of the season is over for the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who head into conference play after battling through arguably the toughest nonconference slate in program history. Though the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) don’t quite stack up to some of the other opponents the Zags...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Game preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off West Coast Conference play against the up and coming Pepperdine Waves on Saturday afternoon. Gonzaga is coming off a solid win against a NAIA team, solid in the sense that the defense was locked in and the offense showcased some needed bright spots. Pepperdine is coming off a loss to the Iona Gaels on Christmas.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
mtpr.org
Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek
It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been […] The post Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
