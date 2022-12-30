Bearsun runs through New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man in the bear suit is back in New Mexico. If you aren’t familiar, Bearsun (AKA Jessy Larios) is from California, and he’s doing something that might catch your eye.
Larios has earned a following while making a trek across the US in 2021 to raise money for multiple causes. In August 2021, New Mexico welcomed him on his way from LA to New York.
This year, Larios is ramping it up. He’s going to run all the way back to LA wearing the bear suit at all times. He crossed the state line from Oklahoma into New Mexico on Christmas Eve.
Story continues below:
He had dinner with a family in Angel Fire on Christmas, and now, he has gone through Cimarron, Eagle Nest, and Taos.
On Thursday, he made this way through Ohkay Owingeh on his way toward Cuba. He hopes to reach Arizona by New Year's. To see more about his trip, visit this website.
