FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
WFMZ-TV Online
New retail tenants open in former Dough Life, Norman's Hallmark spaces at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall welcomed two new retail tenants amid the busy holiday shopping season. Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise, opened in mid-December at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township. Lovisa...
WFMZ-TV Online
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff. Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday. That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cloudy and wet Wednesday while approaching record high temperatures
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers. Low: 53. WEDNESDAY: Near record highs with clouds and late day showers. High: 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with leftover showers and patchy fog. Low: 46. FORECAST SUMMARY. More wet weather Wednesday comes with an warmer surge, and an opportunity...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho killings arrives at Monroe County Courthouse for hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho will appear in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. He arrived at the courthouse just before noon, wearing a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - As expected, Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday so he can be brought by authorities to Idaho. In some courtrooms, you could hear a pin drop before the hearing starts. That wasn't the case Tuesday. Kohberger, a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting in Allentown, local organization providing support to victims
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police continue to investigate a New Year's Day shooting that injured four people. This happened just after 9 p.m. at the East Side Youth Center. Officials of the Youth Center did confirm the blood was cleaned from the gym earlier Monday, after four people were shot during a basketball game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local gym sees more than 2 dozen new members sign up, as many plan to exercise more in the new year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Eating healthier, losing weight, and exercising more are the top three New Year's resolutions for Americans in 2023. That's according to a survey by Statista. We checked out Steel Fitness Premiere gym in Allentown Monday, where some people were already putting their resolutions into action. Gym Director...
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of Route 309 closed after 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road is closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
