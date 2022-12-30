ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions

One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Joaquin Niemann ‘doing everything possible’ to convince PGA Tour pro to join LIV

After a couple of week’ nap, golf is back and, as expected, LIV makes some news once again. Towards the end of 2022, LIV CEO Greg Norman released plans for a bigger and more lucrative schedule whilst confirming that the organization was seeking further “liberated” top 10 and top 20 ranked players to join the likes of major winners Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and pals for the 14-event bonanza.
LIV Golf questions that need answers in 2023

“Golf but louder” is one of a few slogans and catchphrases for LIV Golf, but lately the upstart circuit has been pretty quiet. After an eight-event debut season in 2022, the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed series will transition to a 14-event league in 2023 while keeping its signature format of 54-hole, no-cut events that feature team and individual competitions as well as daily shotgun starts.
GEORGIA STATE
Look: Brittney Griner Landed Major Honor On Sunday

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, received a major honor on Sunday. The Arizona Republic named Griner its Arizonan of the Year for 2022. "Brittney Griner captured the public eye more intensely than anyone else in 2022, an impact that makes her our Arizonan of the Year," they wrote.
Brittney Griner given major award after imprisonment

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony where she faced unbelievably harsh and unjust conditions. While she did have prescription cannabis in her possession, it was clear that was nothing more than a political pawn in a trial that was widely considered a sham – and Russia even admitted it.
ARIZONA STATE
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
