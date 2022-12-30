Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Reveals Her Favorite Part of Playing Jane (Exclusive)
The fourth season of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max with the new season taking the beloved characters — and the viewers — on what may be their more significant and harrowing journey yet as they confront their own mortality. But the journey hasn't just been significant for viewers and fans of the DC comics inspired series and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diane Guerrero explained her favorite part of playing Jane, as well as what she's learned from the character herself.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne's Spinoff Series Gets Awesome New Update
The Walking Dead fans waiting for Rick and Michonne's reunion on AMC were in for a treat on New Years Day, as actress Danai Gurira just revealed new photos showing she and Andrew Lincoln are currently hard at work on the new series. After the series finale of The Walking Dead ended with a glimpse at both of the fan-favorite characters' respective journeys since they departed the show, the tease just served to reignite the fandom who are excited to see where Michonne and Rick go next. Rick was loaded on that helicopter and Michonne left to find him... now what?
ComicBook
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Teaser Released
The Pink Ladies are coming to Paramount+ in 2023. On Sunday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The animated teaser features the creation of the iconic pink jackets the Pink Ladies wear set to upbeat music with the message "new series coming soon" and invites viewers to "witness the rise". An official release date for the series has not been announced, but you can check out the teaser for yourself below.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel
Saw 10 is the latest installment in the horror franchise. Here is what we know about it.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
ComicBook
Yellowstone: How to Watch the Season 5 Midseason Finale
After taking the Christmas holiday off, Yellowstone returns Sunday night with its Season 5 midseason finale — and for fans, it's an eagerly awaited return. The most recent episode of the wildly popular series, "The Dream is Not Me" ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) deciding to pursue impeachment charges against his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, setting the stage for the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet and this one being a threat coming from inside the house, as it were. Given the stakes set up in that episode, that one week wait for this potentially explosive midseason finale felt like, well, forever, but tonight the wait is over — and here's everything you need to know about the series' return.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
How Long Do Grey's Anatomy's Big Surgery Scenes Take To Film? Jaicy Elliot Shares Details
Grey's Anatomy has been known to show us some pretty wild things in the operating room, but just how long do those scenes take to film?
wegotthiscovered.com
A reboot that dropped the sequel ball so badly it’s getting rebooted again begins with a bang on streaming
The cyclical nature of modern Hollywood means that nothing is ever truly safe from a reboot or remake, but even then, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise didn’t waste any time in starting all over again. Jonathan Liebesman’s 2014 blockbuster may have been widely panned by critics and greeted...
ComicBook
Danny Phantom Creator Gives Chainsaw Man a Nickelodeon Makeover
When it comes to Nickelodeon, few creators are as well known as Butch Hartman. The animator is responsible for making some of the network's most popular series from The Fairly OddParents to Bunsen Is a Beast. Of course, one of his most popular works remains Danny Phantom, and the show's cult following seems to grow bigger by the day. And in a new video, Hartman shattered anime's fourth wall by bringing Chainsaw Man into his family-friendly series.
ComicBook
Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
Elle
Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Gets Recreated On Ice by Figure Skater
Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie & cast | Wednesday Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie & cast | Wednesday. The viral dance from season one of Wednesday was choreographed by actress Jenna Ortega, who played the titular character, and it quickly took over TikTok and most other social media platforms with a video feature. Now, Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva has made the dance even more famous by putting it on ice.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Miles Teller as Nova for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four lineup of films and things look real good going into Phase Five. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Even though the new phase is set, fans can't help but think of ways to expand what they're doing. Nova is one of the major projects that are in development at the studio and excitement is pretty high. One fan created a design that sees Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller become the MCU's Nova.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
