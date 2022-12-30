ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

pahomepage.com

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
MOSCOW, ID
pahomepage.com

Pa Live! Parlor Beverages to Post

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head …. One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge. Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

From State College, to the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior safety Keaton Ellis is the only Nittany Lion on the roster from State College. At Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ellis spoke about growing up in Happy Valley and how much it means to him to wear the Blue and White.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

1-on-1: Terry M. Smith

Nittany Nation’s Allie Berube goes 1-on-1 with Penn State associate head coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator Terry M. Smith at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Smith discusses the Rose Bowl as a recruiting tool, the defense under Manny Diaz, and the mindset of the team. Penn State plays...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some of the oldest parts of the historic venue.
PASADENA, CA
pahomepage.com

Heisman winner Williams ready to play for USC in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams said he is ready to play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, which will be exactly one month after the Southern California quarterback suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game. “I feel good,” Williams said Friday. “We’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pahomepage.com

CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

