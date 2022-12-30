ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dak Prescott, Cowboys survive 3 turnovers, impressive Josh Dobbs performance to outlast Titans

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGzAc_0jyKyspQ00

The Dallas Cowboys did it the hard way.

Yes, by Thursday night’s end, they had beaten the Tennessee Titans 27-13 to improve to 12-4 and keep their NFC East title hopes alive at least three more days.

But the Cowboys know: The recipe they rode to this victory will not carry them in the playoffs.

Three first-half turnovers kept this game dangerously close.

For those who appreciate diversity, the turnover scenarios indeed offered some.

Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz snapped a first-quarter ball that never reached quarterback Dak Prescott’s hand on the initial giveaway, a fumble. Prescott threw a 14-yard pass attempt to tight end Peyton Hendershot that was in the rookie’s grasp before it bobbled out, yet again–a recent trend for the Cowboys–bouncing into the hands of a defender for an interception that represented turnover No. 2.

And Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard wasn’t done, Byard eager to handle the ball again. He jumped a risky pass that Prescott intended for tight end Dalton Schultz but admittedly threw into traffic with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Suddenly, rather than the Cowboys positioning themselves for a field goal to extend their lead before halftime, Tennessee was driving and kicking.

Despite the Titans resting several starters and starting a quarterback signed just 8 days prior, the Cowboys led by just 4 points at the half.

Credit that Titans quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs, with keeping Tennessee competitive.

Dobbs was poised throughout the game, neutralizing the Cowboys pass rush with quick releases and pocket movement as he completed 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps Dobbs' most explosive stretch came in the second quarter. Drives resulting in two field goals and a fumble didn’t reflect the potential he showed. That period alone, Dobbs completed three passes of 30+ yards–each to a different teammate.

Dobbs found running back Julius Chestnut in the backfield on a savvy screen pass that Chestnut powered to a 33-yard gain before the Cowboys caught up.

Dobbs sailed a 39-yard completion downfield to wide receiver Racey McMath, a later strip-sack quashing the drive but not erasing the reality that Dobbs dropped the pass into the hands of a receiver sandwiched by two Cowboys defenders.

And the 30-yard ball to receiver Treylon Burks? Dobbs found the receiver 11 air yards down the right sideline on a ball that allowed Burks to rack up further yardage.

So while Dobbs’ stat line would ultimately include a lost fumble on a second-quarter strip sack as well as a fourth-quarter interception the Cowboys failed to capitalize, Dobbs mounted a compelling case for the Titans' lineup in next week’s AFC South title game. Third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis had failed to reach 100 passing yards or a touchdown in any of three starts.

“I think there’s one question he’s ultimately answered,” Amazon play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said of Dobbs with 2:32 to play in the second quarter. “Who starts next week in Jacksonville.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

The Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest will not be resumed this week and the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, the NFL said Tuesday. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart provides Georgia football injury updates before 2023 National Championship Game

With just under a week until the 2023 National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU play each other, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injuries. Darnell Washington left the game with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. As expected, Smart said he was hopeful Washington would be able to play. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday that it was more of a soft tissue injury instead of an ankle sprain.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Week 17 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Kenny Pickett keeps Steelers alive, Packers embarrass Vikings, Buccaneers clinch NFC South & Eagles fall fast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Rookie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett led the comeback of the day, with just under two minutes to spare, down four against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Escaping a sack, he fluttered off to the left side of the pocket and fired a laser to running back Najee Harris in the front corner of the end zone to put the Steelers up 3 and keep their playoff hopes alive.
WSB Radio

Dolphins playoff hopes now look grim after fifth straight loss, another QB injury

The Miami Dolphins continue to limp toward the end of the season. The Dolphins fell to the New England Patriots 23-21 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in what was their fifth straight loss. With Tua Tagovailoa out once again in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are now on the outside looking in in the AFC playoff picture. They will need some serious help next week to make the postseason, something that didn’t seem remotely in doubt just a month or so ago.
WSB Radio

Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers

The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Damar Hamlin’s family asks for prayers after Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on field

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked people to keep him in their prayers after team officials said he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement released by family spokesperson Jordon Rooney, family members shared thanks “for the love...
WSB Radio

Choose Love: Damar Hamlin's motto offers a way forward after tragedy

The back of Damar Hamlin’s helmet sports the slogan “Choose Love.” It’s the newest of seven messages the NFL permits players to display on their helmets, the last vestiges of the league’s nod toward social progress begun in 2020. Like the other slogans, it’s a sentiment so vague as to be meaningless … right up until the moment it becomes clear how critical, and correct, “choose love” is.
CINCINNATI, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Aeneas Williams supports Adrian Wilson in front office

The list of honors from Aeneas Williams' football career is impressive. At the top, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor. There's so much more. Eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, a St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame inductee and being named a part of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. That's only part of what Williams accomplished in 14 NFL seasons as a cornerback and safety, 10 with...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy