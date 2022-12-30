ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ArmE_0jyKyQJC00

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, authorities said.

The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city east of Los Angeles, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. The motorcycle deputy, later identified by the department as Isaiah Cordero, was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital.

Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said without elaborating on the details that “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”

“Our community is devastated by the loss of one of our sheriff’s deputies,” Barajas wrote in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with the officer’s family and all the law enforcement community.”

Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse as it transported the deputy's flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner's office.

Cordero was “a ray of sunshine" and “a person who was dedicated to protecting others," a statement from the Riverside Sheriff's Association said.

“Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe," the statement said. “Deputy Cordero’s death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally."

The Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter around 2:45 p.m. that the agency was investigating a shooting in Jurupa Valley and asked people to avoid the area. It was not immediately clear what prompted the original traffic stop.

Authorities said the deputy was shot when he tried to stop a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school, according to multiple TV news reports.

The driver then led police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase, which was followed live on TV, ended on Interstate 15 in Norco, a few miles south of Jurupa Valley, when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment.

TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.

The city of Jurupa Valley contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for its policing services.

Jurupa Valley is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at...
MOSCOW, ID
WSB Radio

Off-duty North Carolina police officer arrested reportedly for murder after domestic dispute

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer in Ranlo has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a domestic dispute. In a news release, officials with the Town of Ranlo said that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, police were contacted about an incident on Burlington Avenue. Officers said they saw an off-duty officer who had been involved in a domestic dispute. The officer was identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSB Radio

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and...
MOSCOW, ID
WSB Radio

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are...
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Radio

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout South

NEW YORK — Tornadoes brought on by severe storms on Monday left significant damage in parts of the South, namely Louisiana and Arkansas. The storms will continue to push east on Tuesday with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings in effect from Texas to Kentucky. The big threat zone for Tuesday will be from Louisiana to Alabama and Tennessee. Cities in the path include New Orleans; Nashville, Tennessee,; Mobile, Alabama and Montgomery, Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California braces for another 'brutal' blow from atmospheric river

BERKELEY, Calif. — Already waterlogged from a historic storm on Saturday, Northern California began bracing for a second blast from an atmospheric river that is expected to be unleashed on Wednesday. On Dec. 31, San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain, just 0.08 inches shy of the all-time daily...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Tornado Watch issued for all of metro Atlanta, most of north Georgia

All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The storms produced one tornado warning in northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in metro Atlanta were expected to rise to the mid 70s today, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says, providing plenty of warm and humid air for thunderstorms to develop.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden still wants former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, to serve as his ambassador to India. He plans to renominate Garcetti as the new congressional session begins, according to a White House...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It's the first time in eight years that Democrats...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy