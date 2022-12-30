I’m responding to a Sound Off in today’s paper titled, “Many reasons people come here” (Sunday, Jan. 1, Page C2). I called in the original Sound Off they are referring to. Apparently, the recent caller didn’t read the original article in the Chronicle. They ramble about people coming here because of lower taxes and so on. The original article and my Sound Off addressed the notion that tourists – again, that’s tourists – come to Florida from all over the world because of the governor’s “freedom first” policies, which I believe is hogwash. I would love to see a poll of tourists who come here, asking why they came. I’m willing to bet few, if any, would say it’s because of “freedom first” policies.

