Citrus County Chronicle
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
Sound Off calls from Monday, Jan. 2
I’m responding to a Sound Off in today’s paper titled, “Many reasons people come here” (Sunday, Jan. 1, Page C2). I called in the original Sound Off they are referring to. Apparently, the recent caller didn’t read the original article in the Chronicle. They ramble about people coming here because of lower taxes and so on. The original article and my Sound Off addressed the notion that tourists – again, that’s tourists – come to Florida from all over the world because of the governor’s “freedom first” policies, which I believe is hogwash. I would love to see a poll of tourists who come here, asking why they came. I’m willing to bet few, if any, would say it’s because of “freedom first” policies.
Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — One moment the splash of a humpback whale's tail pierced the Pacific blue below the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Before long, as players began lining up for practice rounds, a brief shower sent everyone seeking cover. It was a fitting start to a new year...
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will...
