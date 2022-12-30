TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted several TSCI staff members on Monday. According to a news release from the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services, the inmate was aggressive and started cursing at a staff member. The inmate then punched that person in the face. A second staff person, who arrived to assist, also took a hit to the face. A third staff person was also struck in the head, resulting in an injury that required medical attention. Upon being restrained, the inmate spit on a fourth staff person, while being escorted out of the area.

