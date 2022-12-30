ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

Huskers fall in OT at No. 4 Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne scored 15 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women’s basketball team forced overtime at No. 4 Indiana before falling 74-62 to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Bourne’s steal and full-court finish with 2:20...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP urges caution traveling in Nebraska as winter storm approaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Inmate assaults several TSCI staff members

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted several TSCI staff members on Monday. According to a news release from the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services, the inmate was aggressive and started cursing at a staff member. The inmate then punched that person in the face. A second staff person, who arrived to assist, also took a hit to the face. A third staff person was also struck in the head, resulting in an injury that required medical attention. Upon being restrained, the inmate spit on a fourth staff person, while being escorted out of the area.
TECUMSEH, NE
KSNB Local4

I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After two decades in business, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its assets in an online auction. The Kosiski family sold the land that held the Speedway and has hired the Steffes Group to sell all the equipment. The Steffes Group, Inc. announced...
GREENWOOD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy