ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury update: WR Deebo Samuel returns to practice

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ3Ab_0jyKt7GB00

Deebo Samuel was back in practice for the 49ers when they took the field Thursday to continue preparations for a Week 17 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he only practiced in a limited fashion, his return to the field is a good sign for his potential availability in Week 18. More importantly, it’s a great sign for his postseason availability.

Samuel initially hurt his knee and ankle when he got rolled up on in the first half of the 49ers’ Week 14 win over the Buccaneers. He was carted off and the visual of the injury left some concern that the 49ers may have to navigate the rest of the season without the star wide receiver.

He avoided a significant injury though and head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated shortly after that Samuel would only miss “three-ish” weeks. If he plays in Week 18 he will have missed three weeks exactly, though the club may opt to let him get an additional week off depending on how they feel about his readiness to return to play.

Here’s the full participation report for Thursday:

Did not participate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314L7H_0jyKt7GB00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)

No surprises here. Thomas is the third player to miss practice this week due to an illness.

Limited participation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EU9R_0jyKt7GB00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Samuel’s return is the headliner here, but Kinlaw joining practice is a good sign as well. He was out of Wednesday’s session due to maintenance on his surgically-repaired knee. It would appear everyone in this group except Samuel is on track to play Sunday in Las Vegas.

Full participation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Veoi6_0jyKt7GB00
(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

DL Nick Bosa (illness)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

Bosa and Wishnowsky were both out due to illness Wednesday. Their returns are good news since it means that illness didn’t linger too much. No setbacks for Purdy as well who was a full participant to start the week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized. According to a released from the team, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following CPR being administered,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams Week 17 report card: Grading every position vs. Chargers

Quarterback: C- Baker Mayfield followed up a terrific performance against the Broncos with a dud against the Chargers. He only completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards, with just three of those completions coming in the second half. He showed poor pocket awareness on the play where he lost a fumble and even though he didn’t throw an interception, he wasn’t exactly accurate throwing the ball on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy