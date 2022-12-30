ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin

A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State basketball one of Joe Lunardi’s last four in

A lot can happen in the college basketball world in the span of a week. One week your tournament profile may look pretty safe, but the next you could be on the bubble through almost no fault of your own. Such may be the case for Penn State, a team that continues to float in bubble status for ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Lunardi updated his weekly bracket on Tuesday and moved Penn State a tad closer to missing the tournament, but the Nittany Lions are still in the tournament according to Lunardi. A week ago Lunardi had Penn State as one...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

