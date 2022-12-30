ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to six months pre-trial detention

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LA PAZ, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Bolivian court sentenced right-wing opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention a day after he was arrested in connection to 2019 social unrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country.

"I'll never surrender, this is a fight for democracy and freedom," said Camacho, a proponent of a greater federalization, in a statement on his Twitter, less than an hour earlier. Camacho has said he is innocent of the charges and his lawyer that he was "unjustly" detained.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

