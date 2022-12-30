Effective: 2023-01-02 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Mason; Oceana DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will spread and expand through sunrise. Expect fog to begin dissipating mid to late morning though patchy fog could linger into the early afternoon.

MASON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO