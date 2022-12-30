Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Mason; Oceana DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will spread and expand through sunrise. Expect fog to begin dissipating mid to late morning though patchy fog could linger into the early afternoon.
