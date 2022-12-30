Read full article on original website
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
One Killed in Fire at Sacramento Assisted Living Facility
An elderly woman has died following a fire at an assisted living home in Sacramento County. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Golden Pond Retirement Community on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was sitting in a chair on her patio smoking a cigarette when she fell asleep. The lit cigarette fell on a blanket and started a fire.
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
Teens rescued after car washed out in rural Sacramento County
(KTXL) — On early Saturday morning, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to reports of a washed out vehicle along Scott Road, according to Metro Fire. At 12:56 a.m., crews began heading to the rural area in Sacramento County that had already seen significant flooding of Deer Creek over Scott Road since Friday morning. […]
Tree falls on townhouse in Pocket area
A tree toppled onto a townhouse in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The incident happened early Sunday morning, a neighbor says. No word on injuries.
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
Roseville fire crews respond to emergency call in creek
ROSEVILLE, Calif — One person is recovering at the hospital after a water rescue in Roseville Friday. According to Roseville Fire, crews responded to a medical emergency call around 2 p.m. near Antelope Creek Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the patient was on an island and surrounded by water...
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced
SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Inmate dies while in custody at the Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO — The Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation after an inmate died at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday afternoon.According to a news release, on Jan. 1, at roughly 11:45 a.m., a deputy did an hourly visual check on the housing unit where the deceased was housed. At this time, he saw the 35-year-old inmate lying unresponsive on the floor.Deputies quickly summoned jail medical staff, and they performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The man was initially taken into custody on Jun. 1, 2022, on charges of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
