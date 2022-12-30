ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

New York Post

Stony Brook prof Anna Hayward blames stabbed cops for ‘murder’ of their attacker

A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds. “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.” The Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker

A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them. The incident occurred on Dec. 28 when Suffolk County officers responded to a report that the suspect was armed with a fire extinguisher and threatening his roommate, according to a report.
STONY BROOK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Huntington Station hit-and-run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Dec. 29. A woman was attempting to cross New...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee

A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police

A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
LAKE GROVE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify  the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2022: Crime Comes Home to Huntington for Some

Crime, an omnipresent topic of concern for many, came home directly and violently for some Huntington residents this year. For others, crime turned up in their driveways. This fall, two particularly violent crimes occuring less than a week apart and outside Huntington claimed the lives Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

