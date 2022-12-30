Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts to 2024 Winter Classic reveal
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic will get underway on Monday at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Monday, the league also officially announced where the 2024 edition will take place as well and they’re going from East Coast to West Coast. “The NHL announces the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to LeBron James praising Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10, after another pitiful performance from Carson Wentz. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson also did not light the world on fire. However, unlike Wentz, he was not an active detriment to his team. Watson finished with nine completions on 18 attempts for 169 yards and three touchdown passes. He added eight rushes for 31 yards with a long of 21, too.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to league’s shocking Damar Hamlin statement
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a routine hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, received CPR on the field, and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital. He...
thecomeback.com
NBA star sued on disgusting allegations
Ja Morant, the All-Star guard of the Memphis Grizzlies, will soon find himself on a different kind of court for his actions at a home game. TMZ revealed Monday that Ja Morant is accused of attacking a teenager during a pick-up game at his Eads, Tennessee home on July 26th. The lawsuit, filed by a 17-year-old, has remained sealed until TMZ reported the news.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tulane’s insane comeback
On paper, the Tulane Green Wave shouldn’t be able to defeat the mighty USC Trojans in a bowl game. But that’s exactly what they did and in thrilling fashion. The No. 16 Green Wave erased a 15-point deficit with four and a half minutes left to knock off No. 10 USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl in a game that will be regarded as an instant classic.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes. The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday. To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games. In those bowl games, Michigan ...
thecomeback.com
Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’
Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
NFL World Reacts To The New Jim Harbaugh Report
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal loss - their second in as many seasons - has led to speculation over Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines this Monday. It's no ...
thecomeback.com
Bears reveal surprising Justin Fields plan
Even though the Chicago Bears are not in playoff contention and lost Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions in an absolute blowout with the final score at 41-10, Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields played the entire game from start to finish, and it sounds like we can expect the same thing when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings this week.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner given major award after imprisonment
Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony where she faced unbelievably harsh and unjust conditions. While she did have prescription cannabis in her possession, it was clear that was nothing more than a political pawn in a trial that was widely considered a sham – and Russia even admitted it.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider makes fascinating Tom Brady prediction
All indications are that this will be Tom Brady’s final season in the NFL. Or is it? NFL insider Albert Breer seems to think the legendary quarterback will play one more year, Not with Tampa Bay, but somewhere else in Florida. Breer predicted that Brady will play for the...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts as Luka Dončić puts up more crazy numbers
Few NBA players have ever had a stretch like Luka Dončić has seen in his past five games. The Dallas Mavericks‘ superstar erupted yet against Saturday night, scoring 51 points in a 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. That means that in the past five games,...
thecomeback.com
Middle schooler’s over-the-head buzzer-beater goes viral
When you’re down to the wire and you just gotta chuck the ball up there, you do what you’ve got to do. For one middle school basketball player, that meant throwing the ball over his head in a brazen attempt to win the game in the final seconds, which he did!
