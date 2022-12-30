The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10, after another pitiful performance from Carson Wentz. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson also did not light the world on fire. However, unlike Wentz, he was not an active detriment to his team. Watson finished with nine completions on 18 attempts for 169 yards and three touchdown passes. He added eight rushes for 31 yards with a long of 21, too.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO