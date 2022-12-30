Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
FTX Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
kalkinemedia.com
Why Australian property prices suffered the biggest drop in 2022?
The decline in Australian home prices accelerated again in December, ending the year with the largest drop in 14 years. It is a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption as interest rates rise.
kalkinemedia.com
RPM International Inc expected to post earnings of $1.10 a share - Earnings Preview
* RPM International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 5. * The Medina Ohio-based company is expected to report a 10.4% increase in revenue to $1.811 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 5 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.84 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for RPM International Inc is for earnings of $1.10 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for RPM International Inc is $100, above its last closing price of $97.45. The company's guidance on October 5 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD204.55 million and USD220.28 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 1.33 1.33 1.47 Beat 10.3 May. 31 2022 1.43 1.44 1.42 Missed -1.3 Feb. 28 2022 0.30 0.30 0.38 Beat 26.7 Nov. 30 2021 0.82 0.83 0.79 Missed -4.6 Aug. 1.03 1.03 1.08 Beat 5.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 1.27 1.28 1.28 Met 0.3 Feb. 28 2021 0.27 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.99 1.00 1.06 Beat 6.3 This summary was machine generated January 3 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
Record 13.3% UK food inflation raises fears of ‘another difficult year’
UK food price rises soared to a record rate in December, figures show, as retail industry bosses warned that high inflation would continue in 2023 amid the fallout from surging energy bills. Annual food inflation jumped to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, according to the latest monthly...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar jump weighs on EM currencies, stocks gain on China hope
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies slipped on Tuesday as the dollar regained footing on concerns about the global economy and path of U.S. interest rates, although equities made headway on optimism over an easing of China's stringent COVID measures. The Hungarian forint, the South African rand and...
kalkinemedia.com
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
(Reuters) - Apple Inc's market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China. Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year. Exane...
kalkinemedia.com
Trading in shares of UK's Home REIT temporarily suspended
(Reuters) - Home REIT Plc's shares were temporarily suspended from trading starting Jan. 3, as it missed a deadline to publish its annual financial report due to an ongoing audit after a short-seller report on the British company's finances. The housing provider for the homeless had delayed issuing its results,...
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
The Tunisian government on Tuesday presented a three-year development plan that relies heavily on private sector investment, particularly in industry, and boosting phosphate production. The cash-strapped North African country is battling 10 percent inflation alongside slow growth, high unemployment and shortages of basic goods, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and...
kalkinemedia.com
Retail stocks to watch as footfall drops
In the week after Christmas, retail spots across the UK witnessed a fall in footfall by more than a quarter, as per Springboard. The ending of 2022 witnessed a surge in footfall on Boxing Day, when it was 39% more as compared to 2021. New Year's Eve saw the smallest...
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Czech borrowing to stay up in 2023 after third-largest deficit in 2022
PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's borrowing will stay elevated in 2023 amid still-high deficits and schemes to weather an energy crisis, with total financing needs reaching 649.0 billion crowns ($28.33 billion), or 9.2% of gross domestic product. The centre-right government has sought to return public finances to...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%
Turkey's annual inflation pulled back further in December from a two-decade high, official data showed Tuesday, helping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chances in elections due by June. Consumer prices rose by 64.3 percent in December from the same time last year, the state statistics agency said, compared to an 84.4-percent...
kalkinemedia.com
Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK
German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices. Sales during December topped £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), up more than 26 percent from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Truspine Technologies Announces Bridge Loan And 2.4 Mln Stg Investment Letter Of Intent
* ENTERED £200,000 BRIDGING LOAN FACILITY WITH NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO PROVIDE £2.4M STAGED EQUITY FUNDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar jumps to two-week high, euro slides as German inflation eases
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro was on track for its biggest one-day drop since September as German inflation eased in December, while the dollar rose to a two-week high with focus turning to the Federal Reserve's minutes from the December meeting. The euro was last down around 1.3% against the...
kalkinemedia.com
Iconic Labs Says Company Voluntary Arrangement Approved By Creditors
* COMPANY VOLUNTARY ARRANGEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CREDITORS. * OUR GOAL NOW IS TO GET SUSPENSION OF ICONIC'S SHARES LIFTED SO THAT TRADING CAN RESUME. * COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORS ARE CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA TO LIFT TRADING SUSPENSION ON COMPANY'S SHARES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. * INCURRED...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source
(Adds background on meeting) Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday. The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner comes as...
kalkinemedia.com
Iraq oil revenues top $115 billion in 2022
Iraq's oil revenues in 2022 exceeded $115 billion, according to preliminary figures announced by the oil ministry on Tuesday -- a four-year high following a collapse in prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Oil production accounts for some 90 percent of Baghdad's income, and the country is the second largest producer...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil dives 3%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 3% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.73, or 3.2%, to $83.18 a barrel by 1:16 p.m. ET (18:16 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.46 to $77.80 per barrel, a 3.1% loss.
Comments / 0