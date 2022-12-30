Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Petoskey crushes Heights in Lake Michigan Cup action
The Petoskey Northmen wasted little time in putting away the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Friday afternoon. The Northmen posted a 76-37 victory in the opening game of the Lake Michigan Cup tournament at Grand Haven High School. Petoskey raced out to a 22-7 lead by the end of the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks stumble on NYE in rough third period against Team USA
A rough third period caused the Muskegon Lumberjacks to stumble into the 2023 New Year on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered third-period goals to Team USA in a 7-3 New Year’s Eve meltdown at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon traded blows with Team USA through the first and...
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle scores 30 as Grand Haven cruises past TC St. Francis
The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators had no answer for Harrison Sorrelle on Friday evening. The Grand Havens senior poured in 30 points and led the Bucs to a 60-48 victory in the final game of the Lake Michigan Cup Tournament. Grand Haven finished as co-champions of the tournament along...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton falls to Buckley in holiday tournament hoops action on Saturday
Holton boys basketball dug into an early hole on Saturday afternoon and fell to Buckley, 77-35 in the consolation game of the Reed City Holiday Tournament. Holton fell behind quickly as Buckley raced out to 26-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 51-21 by halftime.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area basketball scores for 12/29
MUSKEGON -- Here is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the consolation game of the Manistee Catholic Tournament, Calvary Christian fought off tired legs and steadily pulled away in the win. “We were pleased with the boys bouncing...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City to Cornerstone Holiday Tournament title
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter and won the championship game of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament. The Eagles overtook Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 47-44, in the Silver Division championship game. Kent City trailed most of the game, but rode the strong...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall struggles in loss to Zeeland West
The Zeeland West Dux made quick work of the Whitehall Vikings boys basketball team on Thursday evening. The Dux defeated the Vikings 67-47 in a game played in the Zeeland East Holiday Tournament. Whitehall struggled putting the ball in the basket. The Dux raced out to a 21-5 lead by...
localsportsjournal.com
Anspach scores 20 in Fruitport’s victory over Benzie Central
The Fruitport Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Benzie Central Huskies 56-38 Thursday evening in the Cornerstone University Holiday Showcase. Leading the offensive attack for Fruitport was Bodie Anspach with 20 points. He also had six steals. Pascal Jolman and Ryan Bosch each scored 10 points. Bosch added nine rebounds.
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks rout Henry Ford in women’s college basketball action
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks put up 32 points in the second quarter and cruised to an 85-35 victory over Henry Ford. The Jayhawks (6-4) led 49-20 at the half. Emmerson Goodin had a solid game for MCC with 23 points, 16 rebounds four steals and two assists. Also reaching double figures for the Jayhawks were Kendall Zoulek with 16 points, Yuna Soma with 12 and Kayla Fisk with 10 points and six rebounds.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
927thevan.com
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some around West Michigan
If you're still looking for ways to ring in the New Year, there are many events around West Michigan for you to celebrate.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids
Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
