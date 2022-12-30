ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Comments / 1

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Petoskey crushes Heights in Lake Michigan Cup action

The Petoskey Northmen wasted little time in putting away the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Friday afternoon. The Northmen posted a 76-37 victory in the opening game of the Lake Michigan Cup tournament at Grand Haven High School. Petoskey raced out to a 22-7 lead by the end of the first...
PETOSKEY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks stumble on NYE in rough third period against Team USA

A rough third period caused the Muskegon Lumberjacks to stumble into the 2023 New Year on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered third-period goals to Team USA in a 7-3 New Year’s Eve meltdown at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon traded blows with Team USA through the first and...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Sorrelle scores 30 as Grand Haven cruises past TC St. Francis

The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators had no answer for Harrison Sorrelle on Friday evening. The Grand Havens senior poured in 30 points and led the Bucs to a 60-48 victory in the final game of the Lake Michigan Cup Tournament. Grand Haven finished as co-champions of the tournament along...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area basketball scores for 12/29

MUSKEGON -- Here is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the consolation game of the Manistee Catholic Tournament, Calvary Christian fought off tired legs and steadily pulled away in the win. “We were pleased with the boys bouncing...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City to Cornerstone Holiday Tournament title

The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter and won the championship game of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament. The Eagles overtook Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 47-44, in the Silver Division championship game. Kent City trailed most of the game, but rode the strong...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall struggles in loss to Zeeland West

The Zeeland West Dux made quick work of the Whitehall Vikings boys basketball team on Thursday evening. The Dux defeated the Vikings 67-47 in a game played in the Zeeland East Holiday Tournament. Whitehall struggled putting the ball in the basket. The Dux raced out to a 21-5 lead by...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Anspach scores 20 in Fruitport’s victory over Benzie Central

The Fruitport Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Benzie Central Huskies 56-38 Thursday evening in the Cornerstone University Holiday Showcase. Leading the offensive attack for Fruitport was Bodie Anspach with 20 points. He also had six steals. Pascal Jolman and Ryan Bosch each scored 10 points. Bosch added nine rebounds.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks rout Henry Ford in women’s college basketball action

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks put up 32 points in the second quarter and cruised to an 85-35 victory over Henry Ford. The Jayhawks (6-4) led 49-20 at the half. Emmerson Goodin had a solid game for MCC with 23 points, 16 rebounds four steals and two assists. Also reaching double figures for the Jayhawks were Kendall Zoulek with 16 points, Yuna Soma with 12 and Kayla Fisk with 10 points and six rebounds.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in Michigan

When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
927thevan.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy