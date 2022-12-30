Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Shooting Victim At A Local Business, Possible Multiple Shooting Victims
Sources are reporting a shooting victim in Loves Park. That happened overnight near Alpine and Windsor. Call logs confirm police responded to two different battery...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Shooting Victim In Rockford
As numerous gunshots ring out across Winnebago County. Sources are reporting a shooting scene. It happened just before 1 am at an address on Jaqueline...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
rockfordscanner.com
Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County
Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year’s Eve stabbing
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) –A Byron man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after stabbing someone. Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation. He has been charged […]
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
wglc.net
Missing Mendota man found deceased
MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.
KWQC
2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Suspects Attempt To Steal A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. Then Shoot At The Animal Control Officer
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. Initial reports are saying a Winnebago County Animal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
WIFR
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 4 burglary charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested on several burglary charges, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD). A search warrant was served at an apartment unit on the 1500 block of Wright St. on Dec. 21. Officials entered and collected evidence from the apartment. The 49-year-old suspect...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Two cats die in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
