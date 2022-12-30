ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the city of Pasadena

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena.

Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy.

The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a serious danger to society,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hernandez is tentatively set to be arraigned next Wednesday at the Pasadena courthouse.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue in connection with a report of a “fight” at about 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the parking lot suffering from head trauma,” police said in a statement. “Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted lifesaving medical treatment.”

Monroy, 60, of Pasadena was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is still pending on Monroy, according to records from the coroner’s office.

Hernandez was arrested later that evening on suspicion of murder by Pasadena police and is being held on $2 million bail, jail records show.

