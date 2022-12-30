ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Elon Musk Still Getting Slammed For Elevating Predictions By Putin Ally

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6lhk_0jyKYhVN00

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is still getting heat for appearing to gush about tweets posted by a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin predicting that America would be ripped apart by civil war , that Musk would become U.S. president , and that a “Fourth Reich” would be created in Europe .

After the messages Monday by Russian Ukrainian War cheerleader Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Musk posted: “Epic thread!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIQo5_0jyKYhVN00

Roughly four hours later — after Musk was swamped by criticism — he mocked Medvedev for the “most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard.”

Some Musk allies insisted the “epic thread” comment was the billionaire’s way of “ trolling Russian propaganda ,” a perspective Musk appeared to endorse . Others said he was encouraging the propaganda of a Putin henchman and “ genocidal racist ” (who may have been trolling Musk).

In any case, Musk’s comment helped rocket attention to Medvedev’s posts, which some Russian commentators insisted was Medvedev’s plan all along, The Daily Beast reported .

It’s not the first time Musk has revealed a soft spot for Russia.

In October, Musk pushed his own pro-Russia “peace plan”for Ukraine , despite having no experience in world affairs and global negotiations. He urged Ukraine to cede territory to the nation that invaded it and continues to bomb.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a sarcastic Twitter poll in response, asking “which Elon Musk do you like more?” One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”

Anti-Putin political activist and world chess champ Garry Kasparov, also bashed Musk’s plan.

“This is moral idiocy , repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin’s bloody war,” Kasparov said on Twitter.

Russian expert Fiona Hill, who served on the National Security Council in the Trump Administration — and testified at Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial — told Politico in an interview later that Musk was clearly “transmitting a message” for Putin with his plan.

Comments / 8

Bob Taylor
1d ago

Can someone PLEASE tell me why people give credence to these random utteranes of people like Elon Musk and Bill Gates? WTF do they know other than how to make money.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
HuffPost

HuffPost

241K+
Followers
13K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy