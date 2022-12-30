ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs12.com

Another warm day, cold front moves in Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another quiet start to our day. A cold front moves through the area Thursday. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s. Most of us are dry, with a few clouds passing throguh and an isolated shower coming on shore. We...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Warm weather over next few days ahead of cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a few late showers. Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny for most of the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Heart attacks spike at the end of December

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida

Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!

Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Tech Outage At FLL Airport, Expect Delays

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:34 a.m: The airport reports that systems are returning to “normal” in Terminal 1. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another tech outage at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is causing problems for travelers Saturday morning. According to airport officials, the computer problem is slowing […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

