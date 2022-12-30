Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
NBC Miami
Temperatures Remain High Tuesday in South Florida Before Cooler Weather Arrives
The new year is starting off warm across South Florida before another front arrives in the area and brings a needed cooldown. Hot, hazy, and humid sounds like a summer forecast but that’s what continues through South Florida. Monday, both Fort Lauderdale and Miami had heat index readings around 87 by midday.
One Winning “New Years’ Eve” Ticket Hits Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 Drawing Jackpot Of $214K
One lucky Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 player is starting 2023 off on the right foot. According to the Florida Lottery, one ticket hit the winning combination for the Fantasy 5 drawing jackpot on New Years’ Eve For $214,810.47. The ticket was a QuickPick, purchased at
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
cbs12.com
Another warm day, cold front moves in Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another quiet start to our day. A cold front moves through the area Thursday. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s. Most of us are dry, with a few clouds passing throguh and an isolated shower coming on shore. We...
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City.
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
WPTV
Warm weather over next few days ahead of cold front
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a few late showers. Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny for most of the...
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe leaders look to expel trio for going to media about corruption
The governing body of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is attempting to banish two tribal women in retaliation for talking to Florida Bulldog about allegations of corruption by Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. The Tribal Council wants to disenroll a third member of the tribe, too, for writing an article “to...
thesource.com
Co-Defendant In XXXTentacion Murder Says Drake, DJ Akademiks Must Be Subpoenaed to Trial
XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder in South Florida will soon see justice with a January 9, 2023 trial date. However, the request by one of the co-defendants accused of the killing to subpoena Drake has intensified, with his lawyer filing a formal request to have Drake and DJ Akademiks testify in court, claiming their alleged involvement.
cbs12.com
COVID and the holidays: cases reaching levels not seen in months locally
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the holidays wrap up, the CDC is reporting COVID cases are reaching levels not seen in months both across the country and here in Florida and new COVID subvariants are responsible for those numbers. According to the CDC’s Community Profile Report published...
WPTV
Heart attacks spike at the end of December
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
west-palm-beach-news.com
College of Miami UHealth opens West Palm Seashore, Palm Seashore clinics
The University of Miami Health System has opened a major medical clinic on the waterfront in West Palm Beach to treat existing patients, lure new ones and establish a base for an expanded medical presence in the county. The medical offices are on the second floor of a two-story building...
wqcs.org
Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida
Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!
Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
Another Tech Outage At FLL Airport, Expect Delays
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:34 a.m: The airport reports that systems are returning to “normal” in Terminal 1. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another tech outage at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is causing problems for travelers Saturday morning. According to airport officials, the computer problem is slowing […]
