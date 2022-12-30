Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Wants His Body Frozen Until 2121
21 Savage wants to live for another 98 years. 21 Savage seemingly wants to test the waters of cryopreservation in hopes of still being alive in 98 years. While everyone rang in 2023 on Saturday night, it appears that 21 Savage was pondering about how to remain alive until the year 2121. The rapper took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve, hours before the clock struck midnight, to express his desire to experiment with cryopreservation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord
Concord might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Concord.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year’s Photo With Fiancée
Amid some surprising baby mama drama, the film and TV star took some time to celebrate 2023 with his betrothed. Actor and musician LaKeith Stanfield recently posted a cute New Year’s photo with his fiancée, model Kasmere Trice. Moreover, they posed for a pic after astounding revelations this week that Stanfield had a secret baby with artist Tylor Hurd also known as 730t.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Reflects On Holidays After “Secret” Child Drama
LaKeith Stanfield reflected on the holidays after a drama-filled weekend. LaKeith Stanfield says that the holidays are a beautiful time to bond with loved ones in “the midst of any kind of climate.” The statement on Instagram comes after a woman exposed the actor as the father of her newborn child.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mekhi Phifer Shoots Down The Idea Of An “8 Mile” Sequel
Mekhi Phifer says that neither he nor Eminem would be interested in a sequel to “8 Mile.”. Mekhi Phifer says that he has no interest in a potential sequel to Eminem’s classic 2002 film, 8 Mile. Phifer recently discussed the idea of a second film with TMZ. “Sometimes...
hotnewhiphop.com
Grafh Links Up With Tony Yayo & Sly Pyper For New Single, “Sometimes”
New York rapper Grafh has had a consistently steady output during 2022. Dropping several singles, many of which are collaborations, the 40-year-old has successfully made sure to maintain his relevancy in the game. On Friday (December 30), the “Blow” rapper returned to drop off a brand new single with Tony...
hotnewhiphop.com
Romeo & Master P Link Up To Settle Differences
The No Limit father and son duo put aside their recent beef and are looking to heal and communicate moving forward. After a messy back-and-forth, fans everywhere hoped that one of rap’s most important families would reconcile. Furthermore, Romeo and Master P delivered and put aside their differences as son and father in the holiday season. They previously called each other out on social media for their handling of daughter and sister Tytyana Miller. In the few weeks since that exchange, they seem to have made amends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him
The legendary crooner opened up about her advice to Snoop in her new documentary. Snoop Dogg is as gangster as it gets. But the West Coast legend claims another musical legend may be. than he is. In a new clip from her upcoming CNN documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rolling Stone Snubs Celine Dion & More From Greatest Singers List
Fans aren’t happy with Rolling Stone leaving Celine Dion off its list of the greatest singers of all time. Rolling Stone listed the 200 greatest singers of all time, earlier this week, leaving off several noteworthy artists. Among the biggest names not to be included were Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, and Nat King Cole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Big K.R.I.T. Rings In 2023 With “Birthday Song”
After a steady run in 2022, Big K.R.I.T is kicking off the year on a high note. The Mississippi-born rapper emerged on New Year’s Day with his latest release, “Birthday Song.” Though his birthday is actually in August, “Birthday Song” is a short offering that bridges together influences of bounce music, tinges of crunk, and twangy Southern hip-hop for an infectious bop to jumpstart the new year. K.R.I.T isn’t necessarily showcasing his lyrical prowess on this record but instead, provides an upbeat bop to keep everyone’s spirits high as they enter 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Bond Role Might Go To Lucien Laviscount Of “Emily In Paris” Fame: Report
The 30-year-old British actor is in talks to be the next famous face to bring 007 to life. Talk of which actor will next play James Bond has been circulating across the internet in recent years. Of course, Idris Elba may be the man for the job. Now, though, a younger actor is entering the chat – Lucien Laviscount.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Trolls Soulja Boy On New Year’s Eve
Diddy took a light-hearted jab at Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve. Diddy trolled Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve, remarking that he “did everything first.” Reflecting on the end of 2022, Diddy also shared advice for his followers going into the new year. “It’s fuckin’...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Trel Tackles Rob49’s “Vulture Island”
Fat Trel is coming for necks on his latest release. Over the past few months, Trel has continued to put in work to regain his footing in the rap game. Just before January 1st, he blessed fans with a brand new freestyle over Rob49’s “Vulture Island.” The rapper takes on the ominous production with an aggressive flow, reminding fans that he’s still a sharp wordsmith when he steps to the mic. He weaves through the eerie vocal chants while representing for his block.
Comments / 0