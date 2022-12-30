The No Limit father and son duo put aside their recent beef and are looking to heal and communicate moving forward. After a messy back-and-forth, fans everywhere hoped that one of rap’s most important families would reconcile. Furthermore, Romeo and Master P delivered and put aside their differences as son and father in the holiday season. They previously called each other out on social media for their handling of daughter and sister Tytyana Miller. In the few weeks since that exchange, they seem to have made amends.

2 DAYS AGO