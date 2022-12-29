Report: Wisconsin is landing a transfer quarterback

The good news just keeps on coming for Luke Fickell and the Badgers in the early days of his tenure.

After landing Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers, reports are that the Badgers will be getting another former Sooner under center.

As reported by both Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Wisconsin looks like they will be landing SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards with a staggering 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over a pair of seasons as SMU’s starting quarterback. He began his career as an Oklahoma Sooner, where the former four-star recruit spent three seasons as a backup before transferring to SMU.