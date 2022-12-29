ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wisconsin football closes out the year with a win

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
After a wild season in Madison that included coaching changes, crazy finishes, disappointing losses, and a bowl win, it has all come to a close.

The ride finished with a win as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl went the Badgers’ way. Wisconsin defeated Oklahoma State behind Chase Wolf’s first start over his five-year Badger career.

Braelon Allen led the way as he was named offensive player of the game. The Badger running back ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and it was the Wisconsin running game that paced the victory. Check out highlights from Wisconsin’s win over Oklahoma State:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

