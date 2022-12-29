WATCH: Wisconsin football closes out the year with a win

After a wild season in Madison that included coaching changes, crazy finishes, disappointing losses, and a bowl win, it has all come to a close.

The ride finished with a win as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl went the Badgers’ way. Wisconsin defeated Oklahoma State behind Chase Wolf’s first start over his five-year Badger career.

Braelon Allen led the way as he was named offensive player of the game. The Badger running back ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and it was the Wisconsin running game that paced the victory. Check out highlights from Wisconsin’s win over Oklahoma State: