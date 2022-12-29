ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: The time Tanner Mordecai threw 9 touchdowns in a game

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
Tanner Mordecai has had many brilliant moments as SMU’s quarterback over the last two seasons, but none better than November 5, 2022.

The reported next Badger quarterback lit it up against Houston, as SMU took down the Cougars 77-63. No, that isn’t a basketball score.

The former four-star recruit threw an astounding nine touchdowns while not throwing an interception. Mordecai finished with 379 yards and ten total touchdowns.

In 2022, Mordecai finished with 33 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 3,524 passing yards.

The Badgers have likely just found their next starting quarterback. Get ready Wisconsin fans, because this is coming to Madison, Wisconsin and a Badger game near you:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

