KAAL-TV
Mayo girls basketball clicking on all cylinders heading into the new year
(ABC 6 News) — The Spartans avenged their loss to Farmington last season in the section quarterfinals and dispatched Olmsted County rival, Byron, in the final Rotary Holiday Classic. Mayo girls hoops are 8-1, winners of six straight, undefeated in conference play and ranked #15 in Class 4A.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield snaps Southland’s win streak and stretches their own to 6 in a 70-44 blowout
(ABC 6 News) — Zander Jacobson led the way with 20 points and 19 rebounds. Issac Matti had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ethan Pack had 13 points and knocked down 3 triples. The Vikings are now 9-1 and riding a 6-game win streak. Cale Wehrenberg led the way...
KAAL-TV
First Mayo Clinic baby of 2023
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a girl! The First Mayo Clinic baby was born in Rochester on Sunday at 1:42 a.m. Alice Kelly Johnson was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea. She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz. The first baby of 2023 at Mayo Clinic...
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
KAAL-TV
IMS of MN expands mental health and addiction services in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Independent Management Services has relocated to a larger and more expansive location in Albert Lea. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by attending an open house on January 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is located at 709 Algon St.in Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
Longtime snowmobile instructor honored with trail dedication
(ABC 6 News) – Members of the snowmobiling club, “Good time riders” gathered at the snowmobiling trails in Mower County Saturday, to honor the life of a longtime snowmobiling instructor. Now, his name stands proud at the trail he loved so much. A member of the club...
KAAL-TV
Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
KAAL-TV
Celebrate Rochester: New Year’s Eve
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is hosting its first ever Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve event at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. This was a free event split up into two parts. There were bounce houses roller blading video games some live music and food from local vendors for the Family activities between 2pm and 8pm.
KAAL-TV
Rochester kids ring in the new year at “Sparkle”
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, people all over the world are ringing in the new year of 2023, but local kids in Rochester had a little party of their own this afternoon at the “Spark” children’s museum at the Apache Mall. There were two parties running...
KAAL-TV
No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire
(ABC 6 News) – No injuries were reported in a detached garage fire in Albert Lea on Saturday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were dispatched to 503 Edgewood Ave. around 10:26 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the south-facing garage door and east-facing walk-in door.
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit suspends out of town travel, shuttle services between Austin-Albert Lea Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced they are suspending all out of town travel on Tuesday due to the winter storm and icy conditions. SMART says no out of town trips or shuttle services between Austin and Albert Lea will take place on Tuesday. Any questions can be...
KAAL-TV
Ice creates potential for power outages
(ABC 6 News) – A powerful winter storm is bringing a mix of everything from rain to snow, and even freezing rain and wind. The ice accumulating on tree branches and power lines are just some conditions that could lead to potential power outages. On Tuesday morning Rochester Public...
KAAL-TV
Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
KAAL-TV
New Olmsted County commissioners begin service
(ABC 6 News) – Four new Olmsted County commissioners began their service with the county on Tuesday. The new commissioners and the districts they represent are below:. The commissioners join incumbent commissioners Sheila Kiscaden, who represents District 6, Mark Thein, who represents District 7, and Gregg Wright, who represents District 3. Commissioner Wright will also serve as the board chair for 2023.
KAAL-TV
Experts, CDC seeing increase in strep throat cases this season
(ABC 6 News) – As the “tripledemic” still looms large over hospital staff into 2023, another health concern is continuing to emerge: Strep throat. Dr. Elizabeth Ojukwu, a Pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, said there has been an increase in symptomatic strep throat, or Strep A, this fall and winter compared to previous years.
KAAL-TV
RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County raises per ton garbage disposal fee $1
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has raised the per ton garbage disposal fee by one dollar. Recent changes to the Olmsted County Solid Waste Management Ordinance will include a 4-tiered licensing system based on the types of waste hauled and services provided as follows:. Class A – Providing...
