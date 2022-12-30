Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
10 Clemson Football Questions for a New Year
For Clemson to be a national title contender in 2023, there are several questions the Tigers will have to answer between now and the fall.
Chesnee, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chesnee. The Chase High School basketball team will have a game with Chesnee High School on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00. The Chase High School basketball team will have a game with Chesnee High School on January 02, 2023, 15:15:00.
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics
The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
Head football coach Adams departs from Woodruff
Woodruff's Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told 7NEWS he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
Swinney's response to those who say Clemson has fallen from the elite
Following his seventh-ranked team’s 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, Dabo Swinney fielded a question from a reporter asking what Swinney would say to people who look at (...)
scgolfclub.com
Champagne Tradition continues at Thornblade Club
Some of the best events at golf clubs did not start when a committee decided it was time to offer an event, instead some of the best events just started when some members decided to have some fun. This year the Champagne Shootout at Thornblade Club celebrated the 30th renewal...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
FOX Carolina
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday
Sarah Ware was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated her 100th birthday party on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harvest Hope damaged after water pipes burst. Several residents in the area saw storm damage Friday morning. Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:26...
FOX Carolina
Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heroic young man from the Carolinas will represent Shriners Children’s Greenville at the Rose Parade on Monday. Parker, now 13, has been a patient of the children’s hospital since he was severely injured in a car accident. He was a passenger in the vehicle when his mother Sharonda had a seizure while driving him to school.
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
columbiametro.com
From Prom Dress to Wedding Gown
Not everyone loves a surprise, but when it comes to weddings, even the most die-hard planners can’t help but love the romance of an unexpected proposal. Olivia Schraibman McLean hoped her engagement would be a surprise, but, after eight years with Patrick McLean, she wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off. “We’ve been together for so long and know each other so well, I knew it would be hard,” she says, “but he did it.”
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
Shooting injures 1 in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
Comments / 1