Read full article on original website
Related
Bizarre claim from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer is denied by cops hours before first hearing
A BIZARRE claim made by Bryan Kohberger's lawyer has been denied by cops - just hours before the Idaho murders suspect faces his first hearing. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Honor of my life': Judge Taylor Heaton sworn in to new 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County
Judge Taylor Heaton said he is a man of his word, and that applies to abiding by the oath he recited on Sunday afternoon. Heaton was sworn in to the new 475th Judicial District Court on New Year’s Day in front of over 100 friends, family members, fellow judges, attorneys and other community members in the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Cepeda-Freytiz to take oath for 129th district seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz will be in Harrisburg Tuesday to attend her swearing-in ceremony. The first-term Democrat and former Reading city council president won her 129th district seat over Republican Barry Llewllyn in the November 2022 election. Cepeda-Freytiz will replace Republican Jim Cox, who announced in March of...
Comments / 0